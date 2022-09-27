Ex-Red Sox First-Round Pick DFA'd; Should They Bring Him Back?

Should the Boston Red Sox bring back a former top prospect who was dealt at the Major League Baseball Trade Deadline a year ago?

They'll get their chance after the former fan favorite entered the waiver wire.

The Pittsburgh Pirates designated utility man Michael Chavis for assignment on Monday. The 27-year-old hit .242 with 37 extra-base hits including 15 home runs, 54 RBIs and a .673 OPS in 141 games across two seasons.

As was the issue when in Boston, Chavis posted a 136-to-19 strikeout-to-walk ratio, a clear factor in the release.

The right-handed slugger, who was held in the same breath as superstar third baseman Rafael Devers when they were in the minor leagues, was shipped off for left-handed reliever Austin Davis last summer.

Just over a year later both players have been designated for assignment, as it appears neither side got much of an advantage in the deal.

Now that Chavis is back on the market, he could be a candidate to come back to Boston. He's certainly a flawed player, but he could compete with the likes of Yu Chang and Abraham Almonte for depth roles heading into 2023. While chief baseball officer Chaim Bloom traded Chavis away, he also likes to pick up players with Chavis' profile.

Christian Arroyo and Chang were acquired as former top prospects that can play multiple positions but never reached their potential. Chavis would fit that mold.

Chavis is a fantastic player to have in the clubhouse by all accounts and has been a fan favorite in both organizations. Wherever he ends up, his new fanbase will love to have him.

