Skip to main content

Red Sox's Lone Gold Glove Finalist Among Most Unlikely Candidates Entering 2022

Not many saw this award coming for this member of Boston's core

The Boston Red Sox's finalist for a 2022 Gold Glove Award came from a highly unlikely source, especially when you consider how the season began.

Xander Bogaerts was named as one of three finalists for the American League Gold Glove at shortstop, alongside Houston Astros rookie standout Jeremy Peña and Minnesota Twins' Carlos Correa.

Bogey recorded four defensive runs saved this season, the highest mark of his career. Despite being named a Gold Glove finalist once before in 2015, this is the first time the 30-year-old has finished with a positive tally. 

He recorded 0 DRS in 2013 and racked up -55 DRS from his Major League Baseball debut up until the 2022 season began.

Scroll to Continue

RECOMMENDED ARTICLES

The recognition shows just how far Bogaerts has come, even if he does not win the award -- he probably won't given Peña's 15 DRS, though that certainly is not the only metric weighed in the voting. Bogaerts did narrowly beat out Correa, who notched three DRS.

Entering the year, many thought it would be a matter of time before second baseman Trevor Story would take over the shortstop position, and rumors of a position switch started long before Story signed with Boston.

To go from being a below-replacement-level defender to Gold Glove caliber in one season is truly remarkable, especially during his age-29 season.

More MLB: Yankees Remove Ex-Red Sox From Postseason Roster, Find Value Elsewhere

Fenway Park
Boston Red Sox News

Red Sox's Lone Gold Glove Finalist Among Most Unlikely Candidates Entering 2022

By Scott Neville
Houston Astros catcher Christian Vázquez
Boston Red Sox News

Christian Vázquez On Potential Red Sox Reunion: 'I Hope So, I’d Love It'

By Scott Neville
New York Yankees utility man Marwin González
Boston Red Sox News

Yankees Remove Ex-Red Sox From Postseason Roster, Find Value Elsewhere

By Scott Neville
Boston Red Sox reliever Eduard Bazardo
Boston Red Sox News

Red Sox Reliever Elects Free Agency After Promising Start To MLB Career

By Scott Neville
New York Yankees outfielder Aaron Judge
Around MLB

Four Teams Reportedly Poised To Make Serious Run For Yankees' Aaron Judge

By Scott Neville
New York Yankees outfielder Aaron Judge
Around MLB

How Much Will Yankees' Aaron Judge Sign For? MLB Agents, Executives Weigh In

By Scott Neville
Boston Red Sox outfielder Abraham Almonte
Boston Red Sox News

Red Sox Outfielder Elects Free Agency After Lackluster Stint In Boston

By Scott Neville
Cleveland Guardians manager Terry Francona, pitching coach Carl Willis
Boston Red Sox News

Ex-Red Sox Pitching Coach Responsible For Aaron Judge's Quiet Postseason

By Scott Neville