Red Sox's Lone Gold Glove Finalist Among Most Unlikely Candidates Entering 2022

The Boston Red Sox's finalist for a 2022 Gold Glove Award came from a highly unlikely source, especially when you consider how the season began.

Xander Bogaerts was named as one of three finalists for the American League Gold Glove at shortstop, alongside Houston Astros rookie standout Jeremy Peña and Minnesota Twins' Carlos Correa.

Bogey recorded four defensive runs saved this season, the highest mark of his career. Despite being named a Gold Glove finalist once before in 2015, this is the first time the 30-year-old has finished with a positive tally.

He recorded 0 DRS in 2013 and racked up -55 DRS from his Major League Baseball debut up until the 2022 season began.

The recognition shows just how far Bogaerts has come, even if he does not win the award -- he probably won't given Peña's 15 DRS, though that certainly is not the only metric weighed in the voting. Bogaerts did narrowly beat out Correa, who notched three DRS.

Entering the year, many thought it would be a matter of time before second baseman Trevor Story would take over the shortstop position, and rumors of a position switch started long before Story signed with Boston.

To go from being a below-replacement-level defender to Gold Glove caliber in one season is truly remarkable, especially during his age-29 season.

More MLB: Yankees Remove Ex-Red Sox From Postseason Roster, Find Value Elsewhere