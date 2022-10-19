Skip to main content

Yankees Remove Ex-Red Sox From Postseason Roster, Find Value Elsewhere

New York rid themselves of a Boston connection

The New York Yankees will take on the Houston Astros in the best-of-seven American League Championship Series, and they'll be doing so after removing a former member of the Boston Red Sox from the roster. 

The Yankees removed utility man Marwin González from their postseason roster after appearing on the American League Division Series roster against the Cleveland Guardians. 

González did not have as much value as expected, making his only appearance in Game 5 following the injury to outfielder Aaron Hicks. The 33-year-old played three innings, struck out in his lone at-bat of the series and then was pulled for pinch hitter Matt Carpenter. 

With offense coming at a premium following a low-scoring series, Yankees manager Aaron Boone has replaced González with shortstop Oswald Peraza. The 22-year-old currently stands as the Yankees No. 3 prospect according to MLB Pipeline and is expected to have more overall value due to his impressive bat. 

With Isiah Kiner-Falefa in Boone's doghouse, the move makes a lot of sense. Also joining the roster will be pitchers Frankie Montas and Greg Weissert in place of Lucas Luetge and the injured Hicks. 

There still is no sign of the most prominent former member of the Red Sox, outfielder Andrew Benintendi, who has been dealing with a wrist injury.

More MLB: Four Teams Reportedly Poised To Make Serious Run For Yankees' Aaron Judge

