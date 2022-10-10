Skip to main content

Red Sox's Odds Of Getting No. 1 Pick In 2023 MLB Draft With First-Ever Lottery

Boston could claim a top-six draft pick

Could the Boston Red Sox claim the top selection in the 2023 Major League Baseball Draft? 

Thanks to the first-ever MLB Lottery Draft any team that missed the postseason has a shot to claim the top pick.

In previous years, the Red Sox would be slotted into the No. 14 pick in the draft with no ability to move up or down. The new rules allow a chance for Boston to claim a top-six pick, or fall below No. 14 if things go awry for the Red Sox.

All odds calculated via Tankathon

Here are the odds for Boston to claim each pick in the 2023 MLB Draft:

No. 1 Pick -- 0.76%
No. 2 Pick -- 0.90%
No. 3 Pick -- 1.00%
No. 4 Pick -- 1.20%
No. 5 Pick -- 1.40%
No. 6 Pick -- 1.70%

Scroll to Continue

RECOMMENDED ARTICLES

Cannot Get Nos. 7-13

No. 14 Pick -- 78.9%
No. 15 Pick -- 13.6%
No. 16 Pick -- 0.60%

The Red Sox also have a minute chance of getting either the Nos. 17 or 18 picks but that would be nearly impossible. 

These numbers give Boston roughly a 7% chance of landing in the top six, which would be a massive win for Red Sox chief baseball officer Chaim Bloom and company. 

While nothing has been confirmed, the first-ever MLB Lottery Draft is expected to be held during the winter meetings according to MLB.com's Jonathan Mayo, with Dec. 6 rumored to be a potential target date. 

More MLB: Red Sox's Chaim Bloom Primed To Make Splash Trade With Improved Depth

2022 Major League Baseball Draft
Boston Red Sox News

Red Sox's Odds Of Getting No. 1 Pick In 2023 MLB Draft With First-Ever Lottery

By Scott Neville
Philadelphia Phillies
Boston Red Sox News

Kyle Schwarber, Phillies, Steal Red Sox's 2021 Postseason Tradition

By Scott Neville
Boston Red Sox outfielder Jarren Duran
Boston Red Sox News

Top 10 Fastest Players On Red Sox's Roster By Spring Speed

By Scott Neville
Boston Red Sox chief baseball officer Chaim Bloom
Boston Red Sox News

Red Sox's Chaim Bloom Primed To Make Splash Trade With Improved Depth

By Scott Neville
Boston Red Sox outfielder Kiké Hernández
Boston Red Sox News

Red Sox's Kiké Hernández To Join Puerto Rico In World Baseball Classic

By Scott Neville
Former Boston Red Sox outfielder Jackie Bradley Jr.
Boston Red Sox News

Nine Ex-Red Sox To Root For In MLB's First-Ever Wild Card Weekend

By Scott Neville
Boston Red Sox catcher Reese McGuire
Boston Red Sox News

Red Sox's Chaim Bloom Explains How He Plans To Address Catcher Position

By Scott Neville
Boston Red Sox manager Alex Cora
Boston Red Sox News

Red Sox's Alex Cora Appoints Shortstop If Xander Bogaerts Does Not Re-Sign

By Scott Neville