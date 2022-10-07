Red Sox's Chaim Bloom Primed To Make Splash Trade With Improved Depth

Could the Boston Red Sox make a major splash in the trade market this offseason?

Red Sox chief baseball officer Chaim Bloom indicated as much at the team's end-of-season press conference Thursday. He was asked if the improved farm system makes him more inclined to make trades.

"Yeah I think that makes it more likely," Bloom said, as seen on NESN's broadcast. "We are in a situation where we are... and this has been the case I think increasingly every year that I've been here where the decisions when it comes time to set your roster in November (are hard decisions).

"We have depth of prospects and especially prospects who are on the roster or eligible to go on the (40-man) roster. To handle that properly we need to be willing to look at using some of those guys in trades and it's both easier and more necessary to do that the deeper you get."

The Red Sox will have a lot of areas to improve upon after a last-place finish in the American League East. They cannot purely rely on free agency to make improvements regardless of the increased payroll flexibility this winter.

Bloom always has prioritized building the farm system, and has had immense success doing so. He took the reigns of the organization when the farm system was ranked No. 25 in Major League Baseball and improved to No. 11 in just three seasons.

Boston boasts a much better crop of potential trade chips, which could be vital for Bloom potentially swinging a notable trade this offseason. There has been a perception that Bloom doesn't want to make the big move. That was mainly due to the organization not being ready for a splash. Though the team finished last this year, they are in a much better position to make a blockbuster trade.

