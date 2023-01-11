Reunion With Former All-Star Makes Sense For Red Sox After Trevor Story Injury News

The Boston Red Sox got some bad news Tuesday.

Boston will be without the services of infielder Trevor Story for the foreseeable future after he underwent elbow surgery Monday. After losing longtime shortstop Xander Bogaerts the Red Sox already had a middle infield need and now that need has exponentially grown with the loss of Story.

One player still available in free agency that would make perfect sense for the Red Sox would be a reunion with infielder Jose Iglesias. The 33-year-old began his career in Boston making his debut in 2011 and staying with the squad before being dealt during the 2013 campaign.

The one-time All-Star re-joined the Red Sox in 2021 and shined slashing .356/.406/.508 in 23 games played. Iglesias helped propel Boston to a postseason berth in 2021 but wasn't able to actually play in the playoffs due to signing with the squad too late in the season.

Iglesias has a sure hand at both shortstop and second base so he could fit in perfectly at whatever position Boston would want. He impressed in 2022 slashing .292/.328/.380 across 118 games played with the Colorado Rockies.

The 33-year-old is still available should Boston come calling and wouldn't cost much with Spotrac projecting him to receive a deal with an annual value just north of $5 million.

Iglesias is familiar with Boston and clearly has shown he can play either position at a high level. The Red Sox need to make a move sooner rather than later after losing Story. While Iglesias may not make the Red Sox contenders overnight, he would provide the team with solid defensive play, and a veteran hitter, and ease the strain that Story's injury has provided.

