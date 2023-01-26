Red Sox Reportedly Have 'Checked In' On Ex-Rays All-Star Left-Handed Hurler

The Boston Red Sox already have improved their bullpen this offseason but another move may be on the horizon.

Boston dealt Josh Taylor to the Kansas City Royals in exchange for shortstop Adalberto Mondesi and now has just one left-handed reliever on its 40-man roster. The Red Sox did sign lefty Matt Dermody to a minor-league deal, but are still looking. Boston reportedly even has contacted former All-Star Matt Moore according to MassLive.com's Chris Cotillo.

Moore spent the first five and a half seasons of his career with the Tampa Bay Rays where he earned his only All-Star nod in 2013. The 33-year-old was a starting pitcher at the time and didn't fully convert to the bullpen until 2022 as a member of the Texas Rangers.

The left-handed hurler had arguably the best season of his career in 2022 with the Rangers while compiling a minuscule 1.95 ERA across 63 appearances. Moore finished the 2022 campaign with a 5-2 record and 83 strikeouts across 74 innings of work.

Moore would fit in perfectly with Boston who already has added Joely Rodriguez, Chris Martin, and Kenley Jansen to its bullpen. Rodriguez currently is the team's lone left-handed reliever. The former Ray would reunite with Boston Chief Baseball Officer Chaim Bloom and immediately take on a major role with the club.

The 33-year-old had struggled as a starting pitcher in recent years -- even leading the National League in losses with 15 in 2017 -- but he may have found a second calling from the bullpen.

