Signing This Former Yankees Pitcher Could Be Game Changer For Red Sox

The Boston Red Sox bullpen mightily struggled in 2022.

Boston finished the 2022 season last in the American League East with an unimpressive 78-84 record and the squad's bullpen certainly was one of the many reasons why.

The Red Sox had the fifth-worst bullpen ERA in all of baseball in 2022 at 4.59. There were many reasons for the struggles. Boston dealt with a plethora of injuries that made roles constantly change.

Garrett Whitlock and Tanner Houck both thrived out of the bullpen but saw time on the injured list and in the starting rotation, so they never really were able to fully lock down their roles.

Matt Barnes was supposed to be the team's full-time closer, but after being named an All-Star in 2021, he struggled mightily. He finished the 2022 season strongly but hasn't been as consistent as the team had hoped.

If Boston wants to improve the bullpen, one of the first ways they could address it would be by addressing the closer position. Barnes has been impressive at times, but if he was moved back into a full-time setup role will have a better chance to thrive. One option on the open market who could fill the closer role for Boston could be former New York Yankees closer, Aroldis Chapman.

The seven-time All-Star also didn't have the season he wanted in 2022 with a 4.46 ERA, but his role also was up in the air. Chapman bounced around and never quite looked like himself but that might be good for Boston. Spotrac currently projects the 34-year-old to command a deal worth $6,654,567 per year.

Although he wasn't his typical self in 2022, he still has plenty of zip left in his arm. His sinker averaged 100.6 mph and his four-seam fastball sat at 97.5 mph. A change of scenery seems like a certainty for Chapman, and the Red Sox should take a look.

There's a chance that his best days are behind him, but he has proven he still has plenty of speed left in his arm.

On a cheap deal, he could be the perfect person to bring in with massive upside. Chapman's 2022 season wasn't great for his standards but still was better than plenty of people on the Red Sox's roster. He's available and immediately would bring consistency and intimidation to the mound when he walked out of the Boston bullpen.

Even if it didn't work out, Chapman will come cheap. The upside is astronomical for a team that needs a serious upgrade. Adding Chapman is a low-risk, high-reward play for the Red Sox, one that might be worth taking.

