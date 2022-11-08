Skip to main content

Signing This Former Yankees Pitcher Could Be Game Changer For Red Sox

Boston badly needs to improve their bullpen and could do so by signing this former Yankee fireballer

The Boston Red Sox bullpen mightily struggled in 2022.

Boston finished the 2022 season last in the American League East with an unimpressive 78-84 record and the squad's bullpen certainly was one of the many reasons why. 

The Red Sox had the fifth-worst bullpen ERA in all of baseball in 2022 at 4.59. There were many reasons for the struggles. Boston dealt with a plethora of injuries that made roles constantly change. 

Garrett Whitlock and Tanner Houck both thrived out of the bullpen but saw time on the injured list and in the starting rotation, so they never really were able to fully lock down their roles.

Matt Barnes was supposed to be the team's full-time closer, but after being named an All-Star in 2021, he struggled mightily. He finished the 2022 season strongly but hasn't been as consistent as the team had hoped. 

If Boston wants to improve the bullpen, one of the first ways they could address it would be by addressing the closer position. Barnes has been impressive at times, but if he was moved back into a full-time setup role will have a better chance to thrive. One option on the open market who could fill the closer role for Boston could be former New York Yankees closer, Aroldis Chapman. 

Scroll to Continue

RECOMMENDED ARTICLES

The seven-time All-Star also didn't have the season he wanted in 2022 with a 4.46 ERA, but his role also was up in the air. Chapman bounced around and never quite looked like himself but that might be good for Boston. Spotrac currently projects the 34-year-old to command a deal worth $6,654,567 per year. 

Although he wasn't his typical self in 2022, he still has plenty of zip left in his arm. His sinker averaged 100.6 mph and his four-seam fastball sat at 97.5 mph. A change of scenery seems like a certainty for Chapman, and the Red Sox should take a look. 

There's a chance that his best days are behind him, but he has proven he still has plenty of speed left in his arm. 

On a cheap deal, he could be the perfect person to bring in with massive upside. Chapman's 2022 season wasn't great for his standards but still was better than plenty of people on the Red Sox's roster. He's available and immediately would bring consistency and intimidation to the mound when he walked out of the Boston bullpen. 

Even if it didn't work out, Chapman will come cheap. The upside is astronomical for a team that needs a serious upgrade. Adding Chapman is a low-risk, high-reward play for the Red Sox, one that might be worth taking.

More MLB: Red Sox Free-Agent Fit Signs Elsewhere, Thinning Relief Pitcher Market

Fenway Park
Boston Red Sox News

Signing This Former Yankees Pitcher Could Be Game Changer For Red Sox

By Patrick McAvoy
USATSI_19135535
Boston Red Sox News

Reunion With This Former Red Sox Pitcher May Make Sense For Boston At Right Price

By Patrick McAvoy
Boston Red Sox shortstop Xander Bogaerts
Boston Red Sox News

How Much Red Sox's Xander Bogaerts Is Expected To Make This Offseason

By Scott Neville
New York Mets closer Edwin Diaz
Boston Red Sox News

Red Sox Free-Agent Fit Signs Elsewhere, Thinning Relief Pitcher Market

By Scott Neville
Fenway Park TopGolf Live Event
Boston Red Sox News

TopGolf Heads To Fenway Amid Announcement Of Massachusetts Location

By Stephen Mottram
Fenway Park
Boston Red Sox News

Red Sox Reportedly Have Two Free Agents They Are 'Determined' To Re-Sign

By Scott Neville
Chicago Cubs catcher Willson Contreras
Boston Red Sox News

Red Sox Linked To Top Free Agent Slugger After Season-Long Power Outage

By Scott Neville
New York Mets pitcher Jacob deGrom
Boston Red Sox News

Top Pitcher On Market Could Become Available To Red Sox After Latest Report

By Scott Neville