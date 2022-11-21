These Former Red Sox Stars Made Newly Released MLB Hall Of Fame Ballot

The Boston Red Sox certainly are well-represented on the newly released 2023 Major League Baseball Hall of Fame ballot.

The 28-player ballot released by the Baseball Writers' Associate of America on Monday afternoon feature six players that spent some time as a member of the Red Sox throughout their careers: Bronson Arroyo, Jacoby Ellsbury, Mike Napoli, John Lackey, Manny Ramirez, and Billy Wagner.

Ramirez was the longest tenured Red Sox of the crew spending eight seasons patrolling the outfield in Boston and was an All-Star each season and helped lead the squad to two World Series titles in 2004 and 2007. Arroyo also was a member of the 2004 World Series championship squad and spent three seasons in Boston. Napoli and Lackey each also spent three seasons in Boston and helped lead the team to World Series titles with both players playing a part in the 2013 championship

Ellsbury was a member of the 2007 and 2013 championship teams and spent seven years in Boston and was named an All-Star in 2011 and finished second in Most Valuable Player voting.

Wagner was a member of the Red Sox for the shortest amount of time and only played 15 games for Boston during the 2009 season.

This year is Wagner's eighth year on the ballot, Ramirez's seventh year, and the first year of eligibility for Arroyo, Lackey, Napoli, and Ellsbury.

Voting will continue throughout the fall and early winter with an announcement of those voted for induction coming in January,

