What Rafael Devers Reportedly Thinks About Re-Signing With Red Sox, Xander Bogaerts

Rafael Devers will be taking the field for the Boston Red Sox in 2023, but for how much longer?

The Red Sox have been discussing a long-term extension with the 26-year-old third baseman since before the 2022 season even started and although no deal has been agreed to at this moment, it certainly sounds like progress is being made.

Devers isn't the only homegrown star the Red Sox are trying to keep in Boston this offseason as they continue to negotiate with free agent All-Star shortstop Xander Bogaerts.

As we get closer to the holidays, it sounds like the hot stove is starting to heat up and the young third baseman seems to want to be back in Boston with Bogaerts, according to Red Sox reporter Marino Pepén.

“For me Xander Bogaerts is a big part of the team and he has always been here at Red Sox," Devers said to Pepén. "He's my friend, he's my family, so I'd like him to stay here. I hope they sign both of us.”

Devers and Bogaerts both are set to command massive deals and they could even both be with the Red Sox. The Boston front office has said all of the right things about re-signing the pair since the disappointing 2022 season came to a close, and it sounds like at least Devers wants to get a deal done.

If the Red Sox are able to bring back both Devers and Bogaerts and plug up a few other holes on the roster, there's no reason they couldn't be competitive in 2023.

