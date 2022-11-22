Red Sox Fans Will Love Latest Reported Contract News With Rafael Devers

The Boston Red Sox sure sound like they are making progress this offseason.

Boston entered the offseason with plenty of glaring questions about the roster -- with the two biggest being the futures of Xander Bogaerts and Rafael Devers -- but also multiple other holes needing to be filled after finishing the 2022 season with a disappointing 78-84 record.

While nothing has been set in stone at the moment, the Red Sox reportedly will be one of the biggest spenders this offseason and they have been tied to pretty much all of the big names on the market.

Since the 2022 season came to a close, one of the biggest things Boston fans have clamored for is the signing of Devers to a long-term extension to avoid hitting free agency at the 2023 season. While no deal has been agreed, progress seemingly has been made according to the New York Post's Jon Heyman.

"Obviously (the Red Sox) want to bring Devers in," Heyman said on MLB Network. "They offered him $220 million or so. He's looking for $300 million. I think that one is doable. I think they can bridge that gap and figure it out. I think there's some optimism there."

Devers -- like Bogaerts -- is a homegrown star for the Red Sox who has spent his entire professional career in the Boston system. At just 26-years-old, the slugger already has helped lead Boston to a World Series championship, made two All-Star teams, won a Silver Slugger award, and has proven that he is one of the brightest young starts in the league.

The young star is heading into his 7th big league season in 2023 and has seemingly gotten better each year of his career. This would be a no-brainer deal for the Red Sox and who knows, maybe if they get Devers' deal done it will help the squad keep his best friend Bogaerts in Boston for the foreseeable future.

All-in-all progress seems to be being made in Boston.

