Yankees Sign Ex-Red Sox Hurler To Bolster Pitching Depth For 2023 Season

Will the latest move by the New York Yankees reignite their rivalry with the Boston Red Sox?

No, absolutely not. But the Yankees did sign a player away from the Red Sox organization, which always will be an intriguing storyline to follow -- especially since pitchers such as Garrett Whitlock, Adam Ottovino and Franklin German have had success flipping from the other side of the rivalry to Boston.

The latest move could cause the Red Sox to live with regret, though career-long data suggests otherwise.

James Norwood has signed with the Yankees according to YES Network's Jack Curry. The 28-year-old was traded to the Red Sox from the Philadelphia Phillies -- where he logged all of his major league time in 2022 -- on June 18.

After a couple of days on the Red Sox's active roster, Norwood was designated for assignment and spent the rest of the season with Triple-A Worcester, where he went 0-1 with a 4.87 ERA, 24-to-11 strikeout-to-walk ratio and .247 batting average against in 20 1/3 innings.

Will Norwood make a major dent in the most historic rivalry in Major League Baseball? Unlikely, but he averaged 96.6 mph on his fastball last season with an effective splitter, which makes him a high-upside project in the Bronx.

