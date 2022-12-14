Yankees Reportedly Considering Snatching All-Star Pitcher From Red Sox

The New York Yankees already have had a big offseason, but it could get even larger.

New York inked reigning American League Most Valuable Player Aaron Judge to a mammoth nine-year, $360 million deal but it doesn't sound like they're going to stop spending as they look to get over the hump and make a deep postseason run.

The Yankees have been one of the biggest names tied to two-time All-Star pitcher so far this offseason, but if they fail to come to terms on a deal then New York reportedly may turn their focus to Boston Red Sox free agent hurler Nathan Eovaldi, according to the New York Post's Jon Heyman.

"Rodon remains the Yankees’ top priority despite the gap, and the sides are expected to work on potential compromises over the next few days," Heyman said. "The Yankees believe Rodon wants to come to New York, but if they can’t bridge their difference, they may turn to their next choice, believed to be ex-Yankee Nate Eovaldi."

Eovaldi spent the 2015 and 2016 seasons in New York, but if he were to join the Yankees it would be devastating for Boston fans. The 32-year-old was acquired by the Red Sox during the 2018 season and has been with the squad ever since and arguably has been the team's most consistent pitcher over that stretch and even earned his lone All-Star nod in 2021.

The Red Sox reportedly have interest in re-signing Eovaldi and even offered a multi-year deal, but nothing has come to fruition at this time.

Boston has made some intriguing moves this offseason, but after a 78-84 finish in 2021, there's plenty of holes to fill. The Red Sox already lost Xander Bogaerts and needs to figure out what how to fill his massive shoes. Losing Eovaldi -- especially to the Yankees -- would pose even more problems for Boston as it looks to put together a competitive team in 2023.

More MLB: Ex-Red Sox Top Prospect Reportedly To Join Xander Bogaerts With Padres