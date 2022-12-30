Yankees Sign Ex-Red Sox Reliever To Bolster Pitching Depth For 2023 Season

The New York Yankees appear to be sick of the Boston Red Sox poaching their bullpen over the years -- Adam Ottavino, Garrett Whitlock, Franklin German and Kaleb Ort to name a few -- and are striking back.

The Yankees reportedly are acquiring member of the Red Sox's 2022 bullpen, continuing a trend of bullpen pieces swapping sides of the rivalry.

Tyler Danish is signing with the Yankees according to the New York Post's Jon Heyman.

The 28-year-old journeyman was not supposed to factor into the Red Sox's bullpen last season, but injuries and COVID-19 restrictions paved the way for his first extended stint in the big leagues -- one that he capitalized on.

Danish went 3-1 with a 5.13 ERA, 32-to-12 strikeout-to-walk ratio and 1.29 WHIP in 40 1/3 innings last season, but those numbers do not tell the full story.

The right-hander had a much more serviceable 3.96 ERA with a .232 batting average against through Sept. 21. Unfortunately, Danish ended his season allowing seven earned runs over the course of his last two outings of the season, which ballooned his 2022 ERA by more than a run.

While it would be somewhat surprising to see Danish make the Yankees' Opening Day roster, it would not be surprising if he carves out a role at some point along the way.

As for the Red Sox, Danish isn't a guy to be distraught about losing -- especially after the departures of Xander Bogaerts, J.D. Martinez and Nathan Eovaldi -- but he was a solid depth option that will now be aiding the cause of their biggest rival.

More MLB: Red Sox Reportedly Did Not Make Formal Offer To Pitcher Who Wanted To Return