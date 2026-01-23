Former Red Sox Fan-Favorite Emerges in Tigers Rumors

The Boston Red Sox's starting rotation has certainly gotten overhauled this offseason, to say the least.

If everyone can stay healthy throughout Spring Training, the Red Sox will enter the 2026 season with a rotation looking like Garrett Crochet, Ranger Suárez, Sonny Gray, Brayan Bello, and Johan Oviedo. Last season, the Red Sox entered Spring Training with Crochet, Bello, Lucas Giolito, Tanner Houck, Walker Buehler, and Kutter Crawford as expected starters. Crawford and Houck got hurt and Buehler and the Red Sox went in different directions during the season. Giolito was great, but is a free agent.

Boston is loaded in the rotation and beyond the five mentioned above, has guys like Crawford, Patrick Sandoval, Connelly Early, Payton Tolle, and Kyle Harrison as starter options. With all of that being said, it would be surprising to see another hurler come to town. Giolito was great in Boston in 2025, but it seems like a near-guarantee that he will be pitching elsewhere in 2026. Evan Petzold of the Detroit Free Press noted that the Detroit Tigers are shopping in the "mid-tier" market and Giolito is an option.

Where will Lucas Giolito go?

Sep 17, 2025; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Boston Red Sox starting pitcher Lucas Giolito (54) pitches against the Athletics during the first inning at Fenway Park. Mandatory Credit: Eric Canha-Imagn Images | Eric Canha-Imagn Images

"The Detroit Tigers are searching for a starting pitcher in free agency," Petzold wrote. "They're shopping in the mid-tier market. Among their free-agent targets, the Tigers are interested in right-hander Chris Bassitt, right-hander Nick Martinez and left-hander José Quintana, according to multiple people with knowledge of the situation. A deal doesn't appear imminent, though. (The Tigers also have interest in right-hander Lucas Giolito, as reported by The Athletic's Ken Rosenthal.) Several teams are in the same market for starting pitchers, with less than three weeks until pitchers and catchers report to spring training – and two months until Opening Day. ...

"Without another addition, the Tigers have four starters locked into the rotation (Skubal, Flaherty, Mize and Olson), leaving Anderson and Melton to compete for the fifth spot. Everything would change if the Tigers land a mid-tier free agent starter, such as Bassitt, Giolito, Martinez, Quintana – or another pitcher on their list of targets."

If Giolito were to go to Detroit, he would reunite with his high school teammate, Jack Flaherty. Giolito, Flaherty, and Max Fried all played together in high school. The Tigers won 87 games in 2025. Boston should be rooting against a Giolito-Tigers pairing.

