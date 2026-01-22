Red Sox Outside-the-Box Jarren Duran Idea If Outfield Stays Intact

The Boston Red Sox have already gotten three significant trades done this offseason and did so without dealing away one of the club's outfielders.

Boston is loaded in the outfield right now with Roman Anthony, Ceddanne Rafaela, Jarren Duran, Wilyer Abreu, and Masataka Yoshida. The Red Sox were loaded in the outfield heading into the 2025 season as well, which led to endless trade rumors. Boston didn't oblige ahead of the season or trade deadline, though. Rumors have been swirling this offseason as well, but the Red Sox landed Sonny Gray, Johan Oviedo, and Willson Contreras without having to deal Duran or Abreu away, who have been the most talked-about outfield trade candidates.

Now, the Red Sox are looking around for an infielder. MassLive.com's Chris Cotillo even reported that there are ongoing "serious trade talks" involving the organization. Trading an outfielder seems like an ean option, but The Athletic's Jen McCaffrey made it sound like a deal isn't a guarantee involving an outfielder.

"The addition of [Ranger Suárez] undoubtedly strengthens the staff, but [Craig Breslow] acknowledged the possibility of trading from a deep pitching group to add more offense," McCaffrey wrote. "A team source suggested trading from the outfield group as well, but Breslow publicly remains committed to the idea of their outfield depth. He also recognized the club’s pitching depth could help with injury prevention."

The Red Sox need to figure out second base

On Jan. 10, Breslow himself made it sound like a deal involving an outfielder wasn't coming.

"It was never likely in my mind,” Breslow said. We’ve got really talented outfielders. When teams call, that’s what other executives point to. They’re young, they’re controllable, they’re dynamic, they’re talented and can impact games in multiple ways. It’s really nice to be able to say they’re also members of the Boston Red Sox.”

Now, things could always change, but it may not be a bad thing to roll into the 2026 season with Anthony, Rafaela, Abreu, and Duran all on the roster. McCaffrey also reported that there is a "preference" for Marcelo Mayer at third base. If the club wants Mayer at third base, that would mean Boston needs to figure out second base.

When the Red Sox drafted Duran, he came out of college as someone who played second base, third base, and in the outfield. If Boston wants to get creative, why not try to move him back? The Red Sox rolled with Rafaela at second base for a bit last season, but that's a significant hit for the team's defense. An infield with Contreras, Duran, Trevor Story, and Mayer would be interesting.

That would give the team a chance to roll with Anthony, Rafaela, and Abreu in the outfield and open up DH for Yoshida. In that scenario, the Red Sox would still have all of the depth they need, not give up any more prospects, and arguably could improve the offense by finding a consistent role for Yoshida. The club could also use the spot for Triston Casas when he's ready to get into the lineup as well.

It's creative and arguably would solve an issue. If the Red Sox don't trade an outfielder, this should be the path forward.

