New Red Sox Infield Option Reportedly Emerges

There have been seemingly endless trade rumors around the Boston Red Sox over the last couple of weeks, but nothing to show for the noise yet.

With each passing day, it seems like Isaac Paredes, Brendan Donovan and Nico Hoerner continue to be brought up as trade targets in various ways. Whether the Red Sox add any of these three or not, they have been discussed enough to know the pros and cons of each. Paredes would provide big-time pop from the right side, but he isn't a great defensive player. Hoerner is great defensively, but will be a free agent after the 2026 season. Donovan is a good defender, but is a left-handed bat.

If you like our content, choose Sports Illustrated as a preferred source on Google.

These three have been discussed enough. On Monday, MassLive.com's Chris Cotillo threw another name out there that the club reportedly has spoken to: seven-year veteran utility man Dylan Moore.

Who will the Red Sox add next?

Sep 7, 2025; Arlington, Texas, USA; Texas Rangers second baseman Dylan Moore (25) runs to second base during the game between the Texas Rangers and the Houston Astros at Globe Life Field. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images | Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

"They’ve had some conversations with Dylan Moore, per source, but unclear if they’ll be his final destination," Cotillo wrote on X.

If the idea for Boston is simply defense, that's where Moore makes sense. He won a Gold Glove Award in 2024 and can play all over the field. In 2025, he saw time at first base, second base, shortstop, third base, center field, and right field while playing for the Seattle Mariners and Texas Rangers. He has also gotten time in left field throughout his career. The only position he hasn't touched on a big league diamond is catcher.

Moore wouldn't add much offensively, though. He's a right-handed bat, which is good, but he is a career .206 hitter. He had 11 homers and 25 RBIs in 106 games in 2025, but slashed .201/.267/.374.

It comes down to what you're looking for. If the Red Sox really just want to add defense and focus on run prevention, Moore is someone who could give the team defensive flexibility and upside. As a bench player, that would be good. Certainly not an everyday target because of the lack of offense.

More MLB: Red Sox-Brayan Bello Blockbuster Would Be Mistake for Boston