Red Sox Can't Please Everyone With Cubs, Astros Trade Options

The Boston Red Sox have the pieces to make a big trade. The issue is finding the trade that would complete the roster in the most satisfying manner.

Since the departure of third baseman Alex Bregman, the Red Sox have had a gaping hole in the infield. The good news is that Marcelo Mayer's versatility allows them to either add a third baseman or a second baseman, but with time running out before spring training, the options all seem to fall short in some capacity.

Chicago Cubs second baseman Nico Hoerner, St. Louis Cardinals second baseman Brendan Donovan, and Houston Astros third baseman Isaac Paredes are the main options on the table, though none are guaranteed to be moved. And this week has demonstrated that it will be impossible for the Red Sox to please everyone.

Is there a 'right' trade target for Red Sox?

To illustrate that point, Sean McAdam of MassLive gave Red Sox fans reasons to be dismayed with the idea of trading a standout piece for any of the options listed above.

"(The Red Sox have) got plenty with which to deal, too — either an everyday outfielder like Jarren Duran or Wilyer Abreu or a promising young starting pitcher like Payton Tolle or Connelly Early," wrote McAdam.

"But chief baseball officer Craig Breslow needs to be careful here. It would not be wise to give up any of the aforementioned players for someone with only a year of control remaining (Nico Hoerner) or another lefty bat (Brendan Donovan)."

But hey, Paredes has two years of control and is right-handed. Would McAdam support giving up any of the outfielders, considering Houston is known to covet Abreu?

"For that matter, Isaac Paredes seems like insufficient return, too. Paredes is, at best, an average defender and isn’t much of a power threat and certainly isn’t worth surrendering either Duran or Abreu," wrote McAdam.

The concerns McAdam expresses are all valid. Valid enough to make the Red Sox potentially regret not making a stronger offer for Arizona Diamondbacks second baseman Ketel Marte, who was pulled off the trade block by general manager Mike Hazen three weeks ago.

But here's the thing: The Red Sox have to do something for this offseason to feel complete. Maybe they can wait the Cubs or Astros out, but that runs the risk of coming up empty-handed.

