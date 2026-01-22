Red Sox in 'Serious Trade Talks' Looking for Final Piece

It certainly sounds like the Boston Red Sox aren’t done adding pieces to the franchise.

The biggest area of need for Boston is in the infield, specifically at second base or third base. Red Sox chief baseball officer Craig Breslow alluded to this idea on Wednesday while noting that the team is open to improving the club in any way, including trade from surpluses on the roster.

"We'll continue to look at ways to improve the team," Breslow said. "If that means potentially talking about trading from an area of depth in order to address another roster need, it's something that we're going to be willing to hear out and be open-minded to. We talked the beginning of the offseason that free agency and trades and internal development were three ways to improve our team. We'll try to leverage all three."

MassLive.com's Chris Cotillo added some fuel to the fire on Wednesday night by noting that the Red Sox are in "serious trade talks all over the place."

"This is not a surprise or particularly revelatory, but have heard the Red Sox are, in fact, involved in serious trade talks all over the place when it comes to adding to the positional player group," Cotillo wrote. "This isn't a 'I think a massive trade is about to go down in the next 24 hours' but more of a 'they have a lot of irons in the fire.' Truthfully, it's a worthless tweet. Spots remain."

Since the Red Sox missed out on Alex Bregman, a few popular trade candidates linked to Boston have been Isaac Paredes of the Houston Astros, Brendan Donovan of the St. Louis Cardinals, and Nico Hoerner of the Chicago Cubs. In free agency, one name that has been out there throughout the offseason has been slugger Eugenio Suárez.

Breslow specifically talked about the importance of infield defense on Wednesday. Suárez and Paredes aren't great defenders, whereas Hoerner and Donovan are. With the rumors out there, keep an eye on these two. And, who knows, Breslow already has surprised this offseason by signing Ranger Suárez. Maybe there's another name out there that no one is talking about as well.

