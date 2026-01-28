Payton Tolle Addresses Trade Rumors, Future With Red Sox

The Boston Red Sox have been at the center of ongoing trade rumors throughout the offseason so far.

Boston got three deals over the finish line to land Sonny Gray, Willson Contreras and Johan Oviedo. The Red Sox were fortunate to do so without having to include top pitching prospect Payton Tolle along with Connelly Early. The Red Sox also didn't have to include one of their starting outfielders in any of the big trades of the offseason so far.

If you like our content, choose Sports Illustrated as a preferred source on Google.

Rumors have picked up steam since the Red Sox missed out on Alex Bregman. The Red Sox could use a second baseman or third baseman and a few guys who have been linked to the club have been Brendan Donovan, Isaac Paredes and Nico Hoerner, among others. With a surplus of starting pitchers and outfielders, guys like Tolle, Early, Jarren Duran and Wilyer Abreu all have been floated in rumors. Tolle was asked about the rumors while joining MLB Network for an interview.

The Red Sox shouldn't trade Payton Tolle

Sep 24, 2025; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; Boston Red Sox relief pitcher Payton Tolle (70) delivers a pitch against the Toronto Blue Jays in the ninth inning at Rogers Centre. Mandatory Credit: Dan Hamilton-Imagn Images | Dan Hamilton-Imagn Images

"You can go multiple ways with it," Tolle said. "I'm starting to feel it as a good thing. I think it's nice when other people are interested. Kind of shows some hard work being put in and it's like, well, I don't want to leave but it's kind of nice that somebody is asking about me. It's something that I just kind of have to tune out. Like, I think I logged into Twitter once this offseason. That's one time too long. You start scrolling on that too far.

"Twitter's hilarious. It can be so funny but then you start getting into the weeds of it and this is enough. With the trade stuff, you can only control so much of it. Only God knows where I'm going to end up and if that's with the Red Sox that'd be wonderful. If that's somewhere else, giving high fives and giving water, that's perfectly fine with me too.

Arguably, the Red Sox should not be in the business of trading Tolle or Early for anything but a superstar. These are two guys who could have a legit impact in the starting rotation for a long time. With the price of starting pitching around baseball, having two guys who can be near the top of the rotation is a luxury that shouldn't be traded from, unless someone like Ketel Marte becomes available again.

Hoerner only has one season of control, Paredes isn't great defensively and Donovan would add another left-handed bat to an already lefty-heavy lineup. It's not every day you find prospects like Tolle or Early. Both should still be with the club in 2026, unless some superstar becomes available.

More MLB: Red Sox Urged to Target Unlikely All-Star Slugger