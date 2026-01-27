Insider’s Ketel Marte Update is Red Sox Pipe Dream

With the offseason winding down, it's going to be difficult for the Boston Red Sox to find a seamless fit for their hole in the infield.

Boston has a lefty-heavy lineup, needs more power in the middle of the order, and has been bad defensively in the infield over the last few years. It's no secret that Alex Bregman would've been the perfect option. He's elite defensively at third base, bats right-handed, and showed in 2025 what he can do near the top of the Red Sox's order when he was fully healthy. Bregman is off the market though and there isn't a seamless fit available any longer.

If you like our content, choose Sports Illustrated as a preferred source on Google.

One guy who would be — but reportedly isn't available — is Arizona Diamondbacks second baseman Ketel Marte. He has a long-term deal, was in the 74th percentile in outs above average in 2025, bats right-handed and hasn't hit fewer than 25 homers in a season since 2022. But, again, he's reportedly off the market after trade rumors early on this offseason. The Diamondbacks pulled him off the trade block and MLB.com's Steve Gilbert reported on Jan. 17 that nothing has changed and Marte is staying in Arizona.

Boston could use one more bat

Sep 17, 2025; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Arizona Diamondbacks second base Ketel Marte (4) reacts against the San Francisco Giants in the first inning at Chase Field. Mandatory Credit: Rick Scuteri-Imagn Images | Rick Scuteri-Imagn Images

While this is the case, The Athletic's Jim Bowden threw Marte's name out there for Boston on Tuesday specifically if the club doesn't bring Eugenio Suárez in.

"Ketel Marte, 2B, Arizona Diamondbacks," Bowden wrote. "The Diamondbacks made Marte available this fall and fielded offers from several contending clubs up through the Winter Meetings. At that point, they were seeking young, controllable starters in return. They never found a deal close to their liking and instead took him off the trade market, stating that he would remain with the team for the 2026 season.

"Keep in mind, that stance could change with a robust trade offer, something that could come about if there is a major injury to a player in spring training and a team decides to revisit trade talks and offer closer to what Arizona was looking for in the beginning. If the Red Sox don’t land Eugenio Suárez in free agency and can’t find another bat, they could easily circle back and make another run at Marte, as could the Yankees, Tigers and Phillies, all of whom expressed interest this offseason."

Neither seems particularly likely at this moment. Red Sox chief baseball officer Craig Breslow stressed a need for improved infield defense. Suárez isn't a great defender, to say the least. All signs point to Marte not being available as well. It would be great if he were. He'd be a perfect fit and Boston has plenty of firepower at its disposal to get some sort of trade done. But, again, all signs point to Marte being off the block.

Rumors and speculation are fun, but unfortunately it seems like the Red Sox will have to look elsewhere.

More MLB: Red Sox, Yankees Both Linked to Nationals All-Star Shortstop