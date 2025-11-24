Red Sox Among Top Destinations For Cardinals 3B Nolan Arenado

We are now under two weeks away from the 2025 Major League Baseball Winter Meetings.

They will begin on Dec. 7th from Orlando, Florida and that's when we should start to see significant movement around the league. We've seen a few moves already around the league, but the Winter Meetings are typically when things really heat up.

For example, the Juan Soto sweepstakes ended last offseason in the Winter Meetings and that set off an avalanche of moves in the immediate aftermath, like the New York Yankees signing Max Fried and the Boston Red Sox acquiring Garrett Crochet afterward.

Boston needs some bats

When things heat up, who could be a fit for Boston? Alex Bregman remains the most popular name linked to Boston after a great season with the Red Sox. Kyle Schwarber and Pete Alonso reportedly are targets as well. MLB.com's Mike Petriello floated another option if the Red Sox miss on Bregman and listed Boston as the No. 3 overall landing spot for St. Louis Cardinals All-Star Nolan Arenado.

"No. 3) Red Sox," Petriello wrote. "Nothing is going to happen here until Bregman’s status is clarified, so that might take a minute. If he signs elsewhere, then the incumbent third baseman would be second-year player Marcelo Mayer, but with some caveats. For one thing, Mayer missed the last two months of the season after right wrist surgery, making it his third consecutive season that ended early due to injury, after a back issue in 2024 and a shoulder issue in 2023.

"For another, Mayer is a natural shortstop who might also end up at second base, so he’s not locked into third. While Arenado is hardly the Alonso-esque power bat this team really needs, his dead-pull swing might work well with the Green Monster, too. He was reportedly willing to join Boston last winter."

Arenado is an eight-time All-Star and was heavily tied to Boston last offseason. The Red Sox were on Arenado's reported five-team approved trade list along with the New York Yankees, Los Angeles Dodgers, San Diego Padres, and the Houston Astros.

Outside of Boston, Petriello listed the Arizona Diamondbacks and Los Angeles Angels ahead for Arenado.

This idea has legs after the months of rumors last offseason, but it all hinges on Bregman. Last offseason, there were reports that Arenado could be willing to move to first base. If Bregman returns to Boston, there's no shot that Arenado fits with the organization without a position change.

Arenado would elite defense and a solid right-handed, although the 2025 season was a step back for him overall. Boston is a good fit for him because it's closer to contention than the Cardinals and he has already expressed interest in the team before. He could help the Red Sox, but there are a lot of variables at play.

