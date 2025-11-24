Red Sox Insider Gives Updates On Alex Bregman, Slugger Pursuits

If the Boston Red Sox take care of the middle of the order, they will be in a good position by the time the 2026 season rolls around.

Unlike the 2025 season, Boston will have a full season of Roman Anthony in the majors. He began the 2025 season down in the minors and didn't make his big league debut until June 9th. From there on, Anthony slashed .292/.396/.463 with eight homers, 32 RBIs, 40 walks, and 18 doubles in 71 games played. Getting a full season of Anthony in the majors will be like adding a massive bat in free agency.

If you like our content, choose Sports Illustrated as a preferred source on Google.

The Red Sox have the means to get at least one big deal done

Boston still needs to make one or two more moves, though. Bringing back Alex Bregman is the smoothest way forward. Boston has already seen what he can do for the organization. Kyle Schwarber and Pete Alonso are two other big-name guys who have been linked to Boston this offseason.

On Monday, The Athletic's Jen McCaffrey provided some insight into the Red Sox's plan for the offseason and noted that the current expectation is that Boston will spend beyond the $244 million luxury tax threshold, a Bregman reunion "remains on the table," and that Alonso and Schwarber are "top targets."

"It remains likely the club will spend beyond the $244 million threshold for 2026," McCaffrey wrote. "Still, in order to add a frontline starter as well as at least one big bat and a reliever or two, the team will have to be active in both free agency and the trade market.

"In free agency, a reunion with Alex Bregman remains on the table while Pete Alonso and Kyle Schwarber continue to be top targets for the lineup. Recently posted Japanese infielder Kazuma Okamoto offers another intriguing fit for the club as a right-handed hitting first baseman."

If you're a Red Sox fan, this should be considered a positive. There were questions over the last few years about whether Boston would be willing to spend. Right now, the reports are pointing in that direction.

Bringing Bregman would be huge. He and Anthony proved to be a dynamic duo at the top of the Boston lineup before the young outfielder got hurt. Those two together for an entire season would be enough if Boston also adds a high-end starter. Adding someone like Schwarber or Alonso as well would be the icing on the cake.

More MLB: Insider Pitches Red Sox-Brewers 2-For-1 Freddy Peralta Blockbuster