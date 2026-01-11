Another All-Star Option For Red Sox After Alex Bregman Miss

The Boston Red Sox have a hole in the infield and it is not going to be filled by Alex Bregman for the foreseeable future.

Bregman reportedly agreed to join the Chicago Cubs on Saturday night on a five-year, $175 million deal, per ESPN's Jeff Passan. The Red Sox have Willson Contreras at first base and Trevor Story at shortstop. Marcelo Mayer will play either second base or third base. Now, the next step is figuring out who the club could add to fill one of the holes.

With Bregman off the market, another name that immediately springs to mind is St. Louis Cardinals third baseman Nolan Arenado, if the club is willing to get a third deal done with the team this winter. The eight-time All-Star has been on the trade block for a year at this point. Last year, the Red Sox were on his list of approved landing spots, but they opted to sign Bregman instead. These two sides have been linked again, just in case Boston missed on Bregman.

What's next for Boston?

Derrick Goold of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch linked the two sides earlier in the week.

"At the same time, the Boston Red Sox are pushing to re-sign Bregman," Goold wrote. "Boston has had interest in (Brendan Donovan) pending other moves, and if Bregman signs elsewhere, the Red Sox could be the 'fit' the Cardinals seek this winter for Nolan Arenado."

The Athletic's Ken Rosenthal also linked the two sides in December.

"Finally, there is Arenado, who seemed ready to waive his no-trade clause for Boston last offseason, only to remain with the Cardinals when the Red Sox signed Bregman to his three-year, $120 million contract with an opt-out after one year," Rosenthal wrote. "Arenado, who turns 35 in April, is in offensive decline and owed $37 million over the next two seasons. Maybe he would be energized playing at Fenway and reuniting with his old Colorado Rockies teammate Trevor Story. Or maybe he would just continue to fade."

Arenado isn't at the same level as Bregman is at this point. But he's an eight-time All-Star and one of the best third basemen in MLB history, If the Red Sox were to miss out on someone like Bo Bichette, Arenado would at least be another option.

