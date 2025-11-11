Red Sox CBO Lays Down Gauntlet For Marcelo Mayer Ahead Of Crucial Season

Marcelo Mayer has both an opportunity and a challenge ahead of him this season.

As one of the Boston Red Sox's former "big three" prospects, Mayer came into 2025 with high expectations. His play on the field was at least somewhat encouraging, but the fact that he suffered a season-ending injury for the third year in a row was highly troubling.

Mayer came up through the system as a shortstop, but mostly played third base in the majors before his wrist injury in July shut him down for the season. It appears Boston is committed to having Trevor Story continue to play shortstop early in the season, and that may be due in part to the concern about Mayer's ability to stay on the field.

Breslow on Mayer's role, needs for improvement

Jul 11, 2025; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Boston Red Sox third base Marcelo Mayer (39) hits a double to drive in a run against the Tampa Bay Rays in the fourth inning at Fenway Park.

That notion was somewhat confirmed on Monday, when chief baseball officer Craig Breslow spoke at the Major League Baseball general manager meetings about what Boston needs to see from Mayer in 2026 and beyond.

“He needs to get bigger and stronger and be able to shoulder the workload of a full season,” Breslow said, per Chris Cotillo of MassLive. “That’s what the conversations have centered around. To his credit, he’s committed to it.

"We’re really excited about what he’s going to become and what he’ll bring to spring training. In terms of identifying right now what his role might be, I think it’s probably a bit premature.”

Mayer hit .228 with a .674 OPS in his 44 major league games, hitting four home runs and striking out 41 times. His defense was highly impressive at third base, and he was starting to flash the leather a bit at second as well right before his injury.

Boston will happily allow Mayer to undergo some growing pains this year. The main issue is his ability to keep whatever role he gets and not force the Red Sox to go scrambling for a backup plan.

After his 23rd birthday next month, Mayer should head into the new year with as much motivation as anyone on the Red Sox to prove he belongs.

