Craig Breslow Responds After Red Sox Lose Alex Bregman

Who will be the Boston Red Sox’s third baseman on Opening Day to kick off the 2026 season?

Boston has Marcelo Mayer, who very well could be a good option. But Red Sox fans aren’t thinking about what the organization has right now. But instead, what the team won’t have. That is, of course, Alex Bregman. He reportedly agreed to a five-year, $175 million deal with the Chicago Cubs on Saturday night.

It’s been a long offseason so far with the Red Sox connected to Bregman the entire time. But the noise didn’t equate to a deal. On Sunday night Red Sox chief baseball officer Craig Breslow responded to the loss of Bregman, as shared by MassLive.com’s Chris Cotillo.

It hasn't been the best week for Boston

"Any time you are active in trying to bring a player in, it’s disappointing to lose out," Breslow said to Cotillo. "We do this job because we are competitive and we want to deliver a championship to our fans, and falling short in a pursuit is an obstacle to that...

"Without getting into the specifics of the negotiation, Alex and his family earned the right to decide where they want to spend the next five years of his career, and while we had hoped it would be here, we respect the right they’ve earned. It would be foolish and unfair for me to guess what was most important in their decision making."

Boston reportedly offered the third baseman a five-year, $165 million deal, but would not include a no-trade clause and had heavy deferrals, per Cotillo.

The fact that Bregman agreed to sign for just $10 million more is a tough look. Boston could’ve matched that offer or handed Bregman a no-trade clause, but did not. As of writing, it's unclear if Boston was presented with the opportunity to match the Cubs' offer.

It’s unfortunate. Boston has had a solid offseason on paper in general. The additions of Sonny Gray, Johan Oviedo, and Willson Contreras are good. But this offseason is going to be remembered for what Boston lost, more than what it gained, unless it makes a splash.

Arguably, there’s no reason Boston should've let Bregman walk at that price if he was the team’s “priority.” But the offseason isn’t over. It’s time to respond.

