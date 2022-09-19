Luis Ravelo, 18-Year-Old Switch Hitter, Joins Red Sox's Top 30 Prospect List

Fans of the Boston Red Sox now have another name to pay attention to with the updated prospect rankings.

18-year-old shortstop Luis Ravelo is the new No. 30 prospect in the Red Sox system according to MLB Pipeline. The move was made due to right-hander Brayan Bello no longer qualifying as a prospect following his latest outing.

Ravelo made the jump to American professional baseball on June 3 alongside No. 5 prospect Miguel Bleis. Both joined the Florida Complex League, the state-side rookie league.

While Bleis took off without much of a learning curve, Ravelo struggled in his brief playing time. The switch-hitting middle infielder hit .187 with three extra-base hits, six RBIs and a .532 OPS in 31 games at the FCL.

Once the Red Sox were eliminated from the FCL playoffs, the organization gave the kid a shot to prove himself with a (likely temporary) promotion to Single-A Salem. He went 6-for-24 (.240) with a double, home run and six RBIs in seven games before their season concluded.

While Ravelo was not highly productive in his first 38 games since coming over to the United States, he's got the tools to develop. Ravelo is 6-foot-1, 187 pounds with good bat speed and can hit from both sides of the plate. He's a defensive-minded shortstop with a glove that already exceeds Single-A and a bat that will need to come around to rise up the rankings.

