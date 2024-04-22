Red Sox Could Make 'Flurry' Of Moves Due To Injuries According To Insider
Could the Boston Red Sox look a lot different in the near future?
Boston currently is 13-10 on the season and has surprised a lot of people but is currently dealing with a handful of important injuries. Plus, it seems like the Red Sox are racking up even more injuries seemingly each game.
The Red Sox can't seem to catch a break and right now are missing Nick Pivetta, Garrett Whitlock, and Lucas Giolito in the starting rotation. Boston currently also is without the services of first baseman Triston Casas, second baseman Vaughn Grissom, shortstop Trevor Story, third baseman Rafael Devers, and outfielder Tyler O'Neill among others.
Boston could start to get reinforcements back on Tuesday with O'Neill and Devers nearing a return, but there also could be other players with the club soon. It's unclear what Boston will do, but it could make a "flurry of roster moves," according to MassLive.com's Chris Cotillo.
"Expecting a flurry of roster moves before Tuesday's game in Cleveland," Cotillo said. "Some depth for the 1B spot possible. Hard to see (Tyler Heineman) staying. And could see a bullpen shuffle, too. 40-man in play. Helpful that the (Worcester WooSox) are in Toledo, which is less than 2 hours from Cleveland."
It's uncertain exactly what the Red Sox will do, but it's clear that the club needs to add some more depth to the roster due to injuries. There still are some intriguing players available in free agency and also some good depth in the minor leagues. Don't be surprised to see some new names in Boston soon.
