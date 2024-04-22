Red Sox Breakout Star Surprisingly Mentioned As Trade Option For Rival
The Boston Red Sox will have some tough decisions to make throughout the 2024 season.
Boston has been surprising so far. The Red Sox currently are 13-10 on the season and have accomplished this feat despite being severely undermanned at the moment. Boston has been bitten by the injury bug in a major way and is missing numerous important pieces.
One player who currently is out but should be back in the near future, though, is outfielder Tyler O'Neill. He was acquired by the Red Sox in a trade with the St. Louis Cardinals this past offseason and has been a massive bright spot for Boston.
O'Neill has been great so far this season and has seven home runs, eight RBIs, and is slashing .313/.459/.750 in 15 games played. He will be a free agent at the end of the season and if he continues to play at this rate, could be in line for an extension with Boston.
While this is the case, there's always a chance he is traded away near the deadline if the Red Sox are out of contention. If this is the case, one team that has been mentioned as a possible option for him is the Tampa Bay Rays by Bleacher Report's Tim Kelly.
"Ideal Landing Spots: Los Angeles Dodgers, Philadelphia Phillies, Cleveland Guardians, (and) Tampa Bay Rays," Kelly said. "Tyler O'Neill is healthy for the first time since posting a top-10 finish in NL MVP voting with the Cardinals in 2021, which has made the offseason trade the Red Sox swung to acquire him look like a stroke of genius for chief baseball officer Craig Breslow...
"O'Neill would also be both an offensive and corner outfield upgrade for the (Cleveland Guardians) and Rays and a relatively cheap one considering he will become a free agent after the 2024 season."
Hopefully, the Red Sox can retain O'Neill, but if they are struggling around the trade deadline don't be surprised if a move happens.
