Red Sox Could Sign Ex-Angels All-Star First Baseman To Add Infield Depth
The Boston Red Sox certainly could use a little more depth at first base right now.
Boston recently lost first baseman Triston Casas to a tough injury and now is attempting to plot a path forward. Casas is dealing with a fractured rib and will likely be out for at least two months.
The Red Sox have said that Bobby Dalbec will receive the majority of repetitions at first base now with Casas out but it wouldn't hurt to add a little more depth to help. One player who recently became available and could be a solid option to help out is veteran first baseman Jared Walsh.
Walsh recently was designated for assignment by the Texas Rangers and cleared waivers and opted to enter free agency, according to MLB Trade Rumors' Anthony Franco.
"First baseman Jared Walsh has cleared outright waivers and elected free agency, according to the transaction tracker at MLB.com," Franco said. "The Rangers had designated the former All-Star for assignment over the weekend."
Walsh is a six-year big league veteran and one-time All-Star. He spent the first five seasons of his career with the Los Angeles Angels and earned his lone All-Star nod in 2021. The 2021 campaign was his best as he clubbed 29 home runs, drove in 98 runs, and hit 34 doubles while slashing .277/.340/.509 in 144 games played.
He has dealt with a handful of injuries and joined the Rangers ahead of the 2024 campaign. Walsh appeared in 17 games with Texas and clubbed one home run and drove in seven runs before being let go.
Boston is very thin in the infield right now and Walsh could be an option to help with that issue until Casas returns.
