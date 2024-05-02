Red Sox Young Infielder Expected To Make Team Debut On Friday In Major Move
The Boston Red Sox somehow keep finding ways to win games despite a plethora of high-impact injuries.
Boston currently is in third place in the American League East but is just 1 1/2 games behind the New York Yankees and Baltimore Orioles for first place. The Red Sox are 18-13 so far this season and have been surprising but things should start to get a little easier as reinforcements start to make their way back to the field.
The Red Sox reportedly could have one of their most intriguing young infielders in Vaughn Grissom on the field for his team debut on Friday, according to MassLive.com's Christopher Smith.
"Vaughn Grissom likely to join the team Friday," Smith said. "Brayan Bello threw a bullpen yesterday and is expected to make a rehab start Tuesday. Nick Pivetta will make his rehab start tomorrow for Worcester. Romy Gonzalez is close to a rehab assignment. (Masataka Yoshida) is going on (the Injured List)."
Grissom was acquired by Boston in a trade with the Atlanta Braves this past offseason in a deal involving seven-time All-Star Chris Sale. The young infielder has an extremely high ceiling and many expect him to be the club's starting second baseman for the foreseeable future.
He has dealt with an injury since Spring Training but is nearing a return. He spent some time in the minor leagues and impressed and seemed like he would make his debut on Tuesday but has been dealing with the flu, as well.
It sounds like Red Sox fans finally will get a look at the new infielder this week, though.
