White Sox May Trade Surprising Starter; Red Sox Could Be Perfect Landing Spot
The Boston Red Sox certainly have been a major surprise so far this season.
Boston had some low expectations entering the 2024 campaign and they got even lower as important injuries started to pile up. The Red Sox aren't at full strength by any stretch of the imagination and they they currently are just 1 1/2 games back of first place in the American League East with an 18-13 record.
The most surprising thing about the Red Sox so far this season has been the starting rotation. Boston didn't add much, but the club has had arguably the best rotation in baseball. If the Red Sox's rotation continues to pitch like it has, they will be in every game and have an opportunity to win a lot of contests.
If the Red Sox still are in contention for a postseason spot around the trade deadline it makes sense to be buyers. One player who could be dealt and make a lot of sense for what the Red Sox have been doing is Chicago White Sox pitcher Erick Fedde.
Fedde has been great for the White Sox so far this season and could end up being a trade deadline candidate, according to FanSided's Robert Murray.
"Among the most obvious trade candidates for the struggling Chicago White Sox include pitcher Mike Clevinger and outfielder Tommy Pham, who both signed one-year contracts after Opening Day," Murray said. "Martin Maldonado figures to be an option for teams needing veteran catching help. One potentially intriguing trade option that teams figure to check in on is Erick Fedde, who signed a two-year, $15 million contract this offseason, and has posted a 2.60 ERA in six starts."
Fedde -- like many of Boston's starters -- has significantly performed above expectations this season. He's the type of pitcher Boston likely could get without giving up too much but he could help. Plus, he's on a two-year deal which also could benefit the Red Sox.
If he can keep up his current level of play, he could make a lot of sense for Boston.
