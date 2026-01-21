Diamondbacks-Rockies Matchups Intensify After Addition of Former Star
The Colorado Rockies and Arizona Diamondbacks are two National League West Division teams who we don’t know where they will finish in the standings.
After the Diamondbacks reached the World Series in 2023, the team took a step back. The Rockies, who finished last, are trying to avoid another 100-plus-loss season.
What makes their matchups this season compelling is the arrival of a new addition to the Arizona team, whom Colorado is very familiar with.
Who Is The New Addition Rockies Used to Have Ties With?
The one player that the Diamondbacks recently added to their roster is third baseman Nolan Arenado.
Nolan spent his first eight seasons of his 13-year career with the Rockies. He won a National League Gold Glove in every single season and made five trips to the All-Star Game during his tenure with the team. Arenado had at least four seasons in which he hit 40 or more home runs. From 2015-2019, he was someone you had to go to the ballpark to witness his talent.
What Arenado did with his bat and with his glove will forever be cherished in the hearts and minds of Rockies fans.
But, Father Time is undefeated in sports. Arenado is not there yet, but he’s not far from it either. The 34-year-old is entering the 2026 season looking to redeem himself after a struggling 2025 season.
In his final season with the St Louis Cardinals, he hit .237 with just 12 home runs and 52 RBIs. A right shoulder strain kept him out of action, as well as his right index finger.
When he was with the Cardinals, he faced the Rockies 28 times. Now, as a member of the Diamondbacks, the Rockies will be seeing a lot from him this season if he stays on the field. The Diamondbacks and the Rockies will play each other 13 times in division play.
Arenado has connected for five homers, 29 hits, and 16 RBIs against his former team.
It’s been a couple of years since both Arenado and the Rockies parted ways. Since his trade to St. Louis, he's made one visit to Colorado each season. Now, it's going to be two visits each season and Rockies fans that visit Phoenix can also see him twice a year. If he produces in Arizona the way he did in St. Louis, he'll be a thorn in his former team's side.
The Diamondbacks and the Rockies will begin their first regular-season matchup on May 15 for a three-game series at Coors Field.