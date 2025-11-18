Paul DePodesta’s Early Vision Points to a New Era for Rockies and Coors Field
The Colorado Rockies are currently in the midst of not only a roster rebuild, but also a front office rebuild. After hiring Paul DePodesta from the Cleveland Browns to be their president of baseball operations, all eyes now turn to filling out the remaining coaching and front office slots ahead of the 2026 season. DePodesta has had a pretty keen eye for this type of thing and should be a core contributor to the roster, eventually flourishing if everything goes right.
Until then, he has a lot of work to do, both when it comes to developing young talent and acquiring new players. Getting talent in the door is going to take some work, certainly, as Coors Field is a difficult pitching landscape, and the team really has not been competitive for a few years now. The scenario is not great, but the fans are always outstanding.
Recently, DePodesta spoke to the media regarding Coors Field and the fanbase, as well as how important both factors are in creating a positive home-field advantage. After many years of having one of the best, it is clear that he sees the potential with this team.
What Did DePodesta Have to Say About the Coors Field Home Field Advantage?
In this recent media appearance, DePodesta had the following to say when it came to Colorado and the fans that come through the doors of Coors Field:
"This has a chance to be the best home field advantage in all of baseball. This is a special place, so I'm very anxious to get started and get back to that point where the Rockies are winning every year and we can create that kind of electricity in this ballpark."
Having a president who can recognize that type of thing within a franchise, and credit the fans for staying around despite a poor on-field product, is a good first step. While words will not fix the roster and will not help mend the damage done, it is refreshing to have a new face in the building who is willing to truly appreciate how great the fanbase still is.
This is a good first step towards moving into the future, and building a positive culture will take time, but things like this certainly help everyone involved feel better about it to some degree. Coming off one of the worst seasons in franchise history, the future needs to be the focus over all else, and DePodesta seems to have that mindset to take this franchise forward.