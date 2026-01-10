Colorado Rockies Acquire Outfielder in Division Trade With Diamondbacks
The Colorado Rockies continue to make moves to their roster this offseason following a 43-119 season of embarrassment. The Rockies announced today that they have acquired outfielder Jake McCarthy from their NL West division rival Arizona Diamondbacks, in exchange for RHP Josh Grosz.
The one-for-one trade allows Colorado a bit more flexibility in the outfield and on the bases, as McCarthy looks to revive his career after a small fall off in 2024. Additionally, the Rockies are giving up a prospect that might not pan out for a player who has shown success at the major league level.
Meet Jake McCarthy, Rockies Fans
The former first round pick by the Diamondbacks in the 2018 MLB Draft has had an up and down career in Arizona thus far. Topping out at eight home runs as a career high, McCarthy is a player who does most of his damage by singles and stealing the extra base.
In his career, the newest addition to the Rockies has stolen 83 bases since 2021, with a career batting average of .260 and an OPS of .705. McCarthy will have to work on the swing and miss in his game, striking out 279 times in 431 games.
The ability to play any outfield position will bode well for Colorado in 2026 with the addition of McCarthy. Since 2021, the former Diamondback has had a .993 fielding percentage. Right field has been his primary position in the MLB, but he's a plus fielder at center and left field as well.
McCarthy only played in 67 games last season after spending some time at the Triple-A level. Though he hit over .300 in 49 games in the minor leagues, McCarthy had a hard time carrying over that success to the MLB, finishing the season with a -0.7 WAR.
The Rockies have options in the outfield now, as McCarthy joins the likes of Brenton Doyle, Mickey Moniak, Zac Veen, and Jordan Beck, just to name a few. So long as he can produce in spring training, McCarthy should be able to earn a roster spot on opening day for Colorado.
Colorado needed to make a change this offseason, and while decisions like this don't exactly move the chains, it is a step in the right direction. Should all go well for McCarthy in Colorado, the Rockies will have team control over him until he becomes a free agent in 2029.