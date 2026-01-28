Rockies Have Multiple Options for Left-Handed Thump in Lineup
Slowly but surely, new president of baseball operations Paul DePodesta has been adding to the Colorado Rockies roster for manager Warren Schaeffer. He has traded for a relief pitcher, signed Michael Lorenzen as a starter and added two more players. DePodesta traded with the Arizona Diamondbacks for Jake McCarthy and signed Willi Castro in free agency.
Those move along with some of the young up-and-coming talent has supplied Schaeffer with a right-handed heavy lineup. The Rockies still have a few needs for the 2026 season before pitchers and catchers begin to show up in February for spring training. One position where Colorado could look to even out the lineup is at first base. There are three remaining free agents that they could target on a cheap contract.
Luis Arraez
One player the Rockies know well is former San Diego Padres first baseman Luis Arraez. The first base market has been slow this season and it is a little surprising that Arraez is still available. He could be a low-risk, high-reward player who usually hits very well at Coors Field as a visitor.
Last year for the Padres, he slashed .292/.327/.392 with eight home runs and 61 RBIs. He did hit 30 doubles, but he only struck out 21 times. He has tremendous plate patience and very rarely leaves the strike zone swinging. His numbers could vastly improve playing at Coors Field and he could be a nice trade chip at the deadline if he signs a one-year deal.
Dom Smith
This one might be the least of the three that Colorado would target, but beggars can't be choosers sometimes. The 30-year-old veteran has played for five teams, most recently with the San Francisco Giants last season.
Smith played in just 63 games, slashing .284/.333/.417 with five home runs and 33 RBIs. He had 58 hits, but one concern was his 42 strikeouts. Earlier in his career with the New York Mets, he was hitting for power and driving in runs. Like Arraez, Smith could benefit from playing 81 home games at Coors Field, which is a good ballpark for him to find his home run swing. His defense has been up and down, but he would be a good veteran presence both on the field and in the locker room that the Rockies need with a young team.
Nathaniel Lowe
If Colorado is looking for someone who can provide consistent power for a lineup in need of it, it's Nathaniel Lowe. He spent last season between the Washington Nationals and Boston Red Sox and supplied another 16-plus home run season between the two teams. He was designated for assignment by the Nationals and picked up by the Red Sox, playing well for manager Alex Cora in just 34 games.
Between Washington and Boston, he hit 18 home runs and drove in 84 runs. He had six doubles in 100 at-bats with the Red Sox and the 30-year-old Virginia native was solid defensively. He is someone who could be looking at a short prove-it deal and Colorado could do worse than giving Lowe an opportunity.