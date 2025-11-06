Rockies Gear Up for Division-Heavy 2026 Spring Training Schedule
The 2026 Spring Training schedules just dropped, setting fans and players up for an eventful start to the new season, come Feb. 20 in Scottsdale, Ariz.
While many clubs and their loyal followers are just winding down from an exciting postseason, other teams and fans are itching to get back onto the diamond and get to work. The Colorado Rockies are no different.
Aside from the monumental amount of work that must be accomplished on the business side of Colorado's organization, the Rockies are gearing up to resume ballgames in Scottsdale. Along with every other division, the Cactus League clubs will all gather under the Arizona sun during the winter months to start rolling through any new lineup changes.
What does that mean for Colorado?
So far, the Rockies need to prove to the league and its fans that by the start of the spring schedule, the program could resemble a functioning organization.
Rockies' Spring Training Schedule
The NL West is not a division to be taken lightly, and the Rockies know this fact all too well. Historically, Colorado has brought up the rear of this division but are continuing to look for ways to crawl back to a postseason berth.
Spring training is meant to work out all the rough patches, warm up the starters and give life to the bench. For the Rockies, a schedule that is packed with NL West opponents will give them an early idea of what to look out for.
Assuming Colorado can aquire some much-needed offensive and defensive talent, things could start to turn around for the organization. Many tough opponents come before, but the key matchup will be against the 2025 World Series Champions, the Los Angeles Dodgers.
On March 2, the Rockies are set to swing against the reigning champs. It is an opportunity that can either make or break their preseason spirits. Of course, spring training is all about improvement and desert baseball, however Colorado needs to show some life.
Given the work that these players will undoubtedly put into their sport, the Rockies should not be counted out just yet.
Fans can follow teams throughout the spring season, keeping tabs on the major trades, deals and progress that each organization will make in Scottsdale.
One thing is for certain, Colorado baseball fans need something good to carry them through to the beginning of the regular season.