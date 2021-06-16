Adalberto Mondesi Returns To Lineup As Royals Try to Avoid Sweep
The Kansas City Royals (30-36) are trying to salvage their series against the Detroit Tigers (28-39) as shortstop Adalberto Mondesi returns to the lineup for the first time since.
Pitching Probables
Detroit: LHP Tarik Skubal (3-7, 4.35 ERA)
Kansas City: RHP Brady Singer (3-5, 4.85 ERA)
Kansas City Royals Starting Lineup
- Whit Merrifield (R) - LF
- Carlos Santana (S) - 1B
- Salvador Perez (R) - DH
- Jorge Soler (R) - RF
- Adalberto Mondesi (S) - SS
- Kelvin Gutierrez (R) - 3B
- Hanser Alberto (R)- 2B
- Michael A. Taylor (R) - CF
- Cam Gallagher (R) - C
Detroit Tigers Starting Lineup
- Robby Grossman (S) - LF
- Akil Baddoo (L) - CF
- Jeimer Candelario (S) - DH
- Jonathan Schoop (R) - 1B
- Harold Castro (L) - 3B
- Nomar Mazara (L) - RF
- Niko Goodrum (S) - SS
- Willi Castro (S) - 2B
- Jake Rodgers (C) - C
Injury Report
10-Day Injured List
- SS Adalberto Mondesi (hamstring): Mondesi was activated yesterday and is in today's lineup.
- LF Andrew Benintendi (rib): Benintendi was placed on the 10-day injured list on June 14 with a rib injury. Royals manager Mike Matheny said he felt a tug on a throw in the Royals game against the Oakland Athletics on June 13.
- LHP Danny Duffy (flexor strain): Duffy's move to the injured list was retroactive to May 14. He will rest five days before reassessing his injury, according to Alec Lewis of The Athletic. The 32-year-old has recorded a 1.94 ERA with a 28.2 percent strikeout rate in seven starts and 41 2/3 innings in the final year of his contract.
60-Day Injured List
- RHP Jesse Hahn (shoulder impingement): After Hahn faced one batter then left the game with a trainer in his first rehab start in Triple-A Omaha, Hahn returned to the team to get more tests done and was placed on the 60-day on Saturday. Hahn was eligible to return on June 11.
Follow Along
First Pitch: 1:10 p.m. CST
TV: Bally Sports Kansas City
Radio: 610 Sports Radio