Adalberto Mondesi Returns To Lineup As Royals Try to Avoid Sweep

The Kansas City Royals are trying to salvage their series against the Detroit Tigers as shortstop Adalberto Mondesi returns to the lineup for the first time since.
The Kansas City Royals (30-36) are trying to salvage their series against the Detroit Tigers (28-39) as shortstop Adalberto Mondesi returns to the lineup for the first time since.

Pitching Probables

Detroit: LHP Tarik Skubal (3-7, 4.35 ERA)
Kansas City: RHP Brady Singer (3-5, 4.85 ERA)

Kansas City Royals Starting Lineup

  1. Whit Merrifield (R) - LF
  2. Carlos Santana (S) - 1B
  3. Salvador Perez (R) - DH
  4. Jorge Soler (R) - RF
  5. Adalberto Mondesi (S) - SS
  6. Kelvin Gutierrez (R) - 3B
  7. Hanser Alberto (R)- 2B
  8. Michael A. Taylor (R) - CF
  9. Cam Gallagher (R) - C

Detroit Tigers Starting Lineup

  1. Robby Grossman (S) - LF
  2. Akil Baddoo (L) - CF
  3. Jeimer Candelario (S) - DH
  4. Jonathan Schoop (R) - 1B
  5. Harold Castro (L) - 3B
  6. Nomar Mazara (L) - RF
  7. Niko Goodrum (S) - SS
  8. Willi Castro (S) - 2B
  9. Jake Rodgers (C) - C

Injury Report

10-Day Injured List

  • SS Adalberto Mondesi (hamstring): Mondesi was activated yesterday and is in today's lineup.
  • LF Andrew Benintendi (rib): Benintendi was placed on the 10-day injured list on June 14 with a rib injury. Royals manager Mike Matheny said he felt a tug on a throw in the Royals game against the Oakland Athletics on June 13.
  • LHP Danny Duffy (flexor strain): Duffy's move to the injured list was retroactive to May 14. He will rest five days before reassessing his injury, according to Alec Lewis of The Athletic. The 32-year-old has recorded a 1.94 ERA with a 28.2 percent strikeout rate in seven starts and 41 2/3 innings in the final year of his contract.

60-Day Injured List

  • RHP Jesse Hahn (shoulder impingement): After Hahn faced one batter then left the game with a trainer in his first rehab start in Triple-A Omaha, Hahn returned to the team to get more tests done and was placed on the 60-day on Saturday. Hahn was eligible to return on June 11.

Follow Along

First Pitch: 1:10 p.m. CST
TV: Bally Sports Kansas City
Radio: 610 Sports Radio

