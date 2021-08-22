August 22, 2021
Royals Explode on Offense, Sweep Cubs With 9-1 Win

After completing their sweep of the Cubs, the Royals have started their second three-game winning streak in a week.
Author:
Publish date:

Contrary to the many nail-biters they've had this year, the Kansas City Royals made quick work of the Chicago Cubs in the series finale. The 9-1 win secured their sixth sweep of this season. The record is now 55-68.

In what was one of their more impressive offensive displays of the year, the Royals scored two runs in innings three, four, five and six. After six innings, the team totaled nine runs on 13 hits. Every member of the batting order, except for Salvador Perez and Carlos Hernandez (who combined for seven strikeouts), collected at least two hits. It was an onslaught.

It's virtually impossible to single out a star of the show for the Royals, as multiple players had fantastic days. Nicky Lopez walked twice and got on base four times. Andrew Benintendi extended his hitting streak to eight games and drove in three runs. Carlos Santana had a pair of doubles and three hits overall. Hunter Dozier stayed hot, recording a pair of RBIs. Most of the offense was sensational, but Hernandez's start was also great.

In seven innings of ball, Hernandez surrendered just four hits and one run in the process. He did walk three but also managed to strike out eight. Hernandez threw 107 pitches and was able to cap off his big outing by striking out the last batter he faced. The flamethrower's ERA now sits at 3.97 and if he continues to pitch with this same fearlessness, that figure should only improve as the season slowly comes to an end.

As far as the bullpen goes, Joel Payamps and Wade Davis wrapped things up for the Royals. Payamps needed just twelve pitches in his shutout eighth inning, and Davis surrendered one hit in the bottom of the ninth before a final flyout to center fielder Michael A. Taylor.

Up next, the Royals will head to Houston and kick off a four-game series with the Astros. The two teams recently played a similar series this past week, with the Royals taking three of four. Tomorrow, Daniel Lynch toes the slab for Kansas City with former Royal Zack Greinke on the mound for Houston. 

