Explaining How Emmanuel Rivera Blocks Edward Olivares

Edward Olivares has been a player that Kansas City Royals fans have been clamoring for nearly all year, and rightfully so. In Triple-A Omaha this year, the 25-year-old outfielder is hitting .310/.380/.544 with 11 doubles and 13 home runs. It's possible that he can capably defend at all three outfield positions. Unfortunately for Olivares and fans though, he’s been designated as the team's 2021 I-29 Traveler.

When looking at the outfield for the Royals right now, it’s shocking, to say the least, that Olivares doesn’t seem to have a spot in the outfield. Especially after spending limited time in Kansas City this year, hitting .246/.283/.456 with four home runs. Once Jorge Soler was traded to the Braves, it only made sense that Olivares would fill in. So how is it that Ryan O’Hearn, Jarrod Dyson, and even Hunter Dozier are given an outfield position over Olivares?

This is the part where I say this: Just because you don’t like the answer, that doesn’t mean we don’t know the answer. We have been given the answer. It’s because of Emmanuel Rivera. Yes, the Royals' third baseman is why the outfielder doesn’t have a spot on the team.

Everything in this situation is a domino effect. While it’s hard to see why this domino effect can impact Olivares so drastically, especially with what Dozier’s numbers look like on the year, this is actually the answer. Alec Lewis of The Athletic wrote an article on Aug. 13th (subscription required) that finally gave a rationale for why Olivares never stuck in Kansas City this year. When Matheny was asked about this, he said:

"This was more about, we bring up Emmanuel Rivera in Boston. He looks really good right from the start. Looks good offensively and defensively, but unfortunately had that hamate that sent him backward. Bounced back. We get an opportunity to bring him in, and he picked up right where he left off, taking good at-bats and playing good defense. So it’s an opportunity to give Emmanuel a good look… …But as we give Emmanuel an opportunity to show what he can do, that does push guys like Hunter Dozier into the outfield."

Rivera is a third baseman and Dozier is struggling, so why does this make sense? Again, just because we don’t like the answer, that doesn’t mean it isn't there. Since July 1st, Dozier is hitting .283/.363/.435 over 42 games. He’s also sporting a 119 wRC+, meaning he’s producing 19% better than the average baseball player at the plate — all while not being a liability in the outfield. The Royals also just paid Dozier a multi-year contract extension, which means he’s naturally going to get more opportunities. That is part of the equation, whether we want to acknowledge it or not.

Again, everything is a domino effect. First, Doizer getting a contract extension and him having success since changing his approach at the plate. Then, the organization wanting to see what Rivera can do at third base and seeing him having some success. all of this leads to Olivares staying in Omaha, depending on injuries. Matheny continued, per Lewis' article:

"We’ve given Olivares a look, and as he sat here in my office, I told him he’s done everything he needs to do."

Whether we agree or not with how the Royals are handling this situation, these are the facts. I personally would rather see Olivares patrolling the outfield, but I’m also a believer in Dozier turning his season around. Thus, the organization essentially saying, “let’s see what Rivera can do” causes a ripple due to depth.

With expanding rosters happening soon, Olivares will more likely than not find his way back to Kansas City. The bigger question is once the season is over, and Michael A. Taylor is no longer in Kansas City, will the Royals finally give Olivares a fair shot in the outfield, or will he continue being the odd man out?