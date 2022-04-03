Royals Announce Rotation, Option Angel Zerpa Ahead of Game vs. Mariners

The Kansas City Royals have just three spring training games left, and they'll be looking to get back on the winning track after an off day on Saturday.

On Friday night in Peoria, AZ, the Royals squared off against the San Diego Padres. Both of the club's runs in the 4-2 loss were surrendered by Padres starter Yu Darvish. Jonathan Heasley got the start for the Royals and in the midst of a battle for a potential roster spot, he gave up three runs and was charged with the loss. The Royals' bullpen hung in for the remained of the game, allowing just one run the rest of the way.

Sep 17, 2021; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Royals starting pitcher Jon Heasley (left) reacts after giving up a two-run home run to Seattle Mariners center fielder Jarred Kelenic (right) during the fourth inning at Kauffman Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports

On Sunday, the Royals are back at Surprise Stadium for a contest that will leave just two more following it as far as the spring training slate goes. Kansas City is currently 8-5-1 in Cactus League play, and they are hosting the 7-6-2 Seattle Mariners. Probable non-starting pitchers for Sunday's outing are Amir Garrett, Gabe Speier, Dylan Coleman, Joel Payamps and Domingo Tapia on the Royals' side and Wyatt Mills, Andrés Muñoz and Anthony Misiewicz on behalf of Seattle.

Here's how the Royals will line up in this afternoon's game:

Starting Pitchers

Kansas City: LHP Daniel Lynch (1-0, 3.52 ERA)

Seattle: RHP Logan Gilbert (0-1, 8.10 ERA)

Kansas City Royals Starting Lineup

Whit Merrifield (R) - RF Bobby Witt Jr. (R) - 3B Salvador Perez (R) - C Andrew Benintendi (L) - LF Carlos Santana (S) - 1B Hunter Dozier (R) - DH Adalberto Mondesi (S) - SS Michael A. Taylor (R) - CF Nicky Lopez (L) - 2B

Angel Zerpa optioned to Double-A

Sep 30, 2021; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Royals starting pitcher Angel Zerpa (61), making his Major League debut, delivers a pitch against the Cleveland Indians during the first inning at Kauffman Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports

The Royals reassigned 11 players to minor league camp on Saturday, and their transactions weren't quite done at that. On Sunday morning, it was revealed that the club was also optioning LHP Angel Zerpa to Double-A Northwest Arkansas. Zerpa, 22, pitched 4-1/3 innings this spring and allowed three earned runs. His ERA was 6.23. Per Anne Rogers of MLB.com, Zerpa has been dealing with an illness as of late and was getting his pitch times/dates moved back before ultimately being sent to Double-A.

Zerpa zoomed through the Royals' minor league system in 2021, spending time at all three levels and even making a five-inning cameo start with the MLB club. He spent almost all of his time in either High-A or Double-A, though, and posted ERAs of 2.59 and 5.96 at those respective stops. Zerpa's 4.43 FIP at Northwest Arkansas alludes to some bad luck, as he was generally effective despite getting roughed up a bit. The composed lefty will look to make an even better impression this time around and very well could make his way back up to the MLB level before too long.

Royals' opening rotation announced

Jun 3, 2021; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Royals starting pitcher Kris Bubic (50) pitches against the Minnesota Twins during the first inning at Kauffman Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports

Per Rogers, the Royals have their first four pitchers set up for the 2022 campaign. They open the season with a four-game series against American League Central rivals in the Cleveland Guardians. The starters for Thursday, Saturday, Sunday and Monday's contests project to be Zack Greinke, Brad Keller, Kris Bubic and Carlos Hernandez.

Greinke, Keller and Hernandez's presence in that grouping shouldn't catch anyone off guard. Greinke is poised to headline Kansas City's rotation, Keller has done so in recent years and Hernandez was perhaps the club's best young starter in 2021. Bubic being the third starter, for now, is intriguing. He's experimenting with a new slider and could be in for a good year, and the team clearly supports him as a starter. Brady Singer and Daniel Lynch project to battle it out for the fifth starting spot as of now, which should present the Royals with options as the regular season approaches.

Follow Along

First Pitch: 3:05 p.m. CST

TV: N/A

Radio: KCSP 610 AM