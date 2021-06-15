Royals Hope Mike Minor Can Help Pull Them Out of Recent Skid
Following another disappointing loss, the Kansas City Royals (30-35) look to even up their series against the Detroit Tigers (27-39) as Mike Minor toes the rubber.
Pitching Probables
Detroit: RHP Casey Mize (3-4, 3.44 ERA)
Kansas City: LHP Mike Minor (5-3, 4.50 ERA)
Kansas City Royals Starting Lineup
- Whit Merrifield (R) - 2B
- Carlos Santana (S) - DH
- Salvador Perez (R) - C
- Jorge Soler (R) - RF
- Kelvin Gutierrez (R) - 3B
- Hunter Dozier (R) - 1B
- Jarrod Dyson (L) - LF
- Michael A. Taylor (R) - CF
- Nicky Lopez (L) - SS
Detroit Tigers Starting Lineup
- Robby Grossman (S) - RF
- Harold Castro (L) - 1B
- Jeimer Candelario (S) - 3B
- Miguel Cabrera (R) - DH
- Eric Haase (R) - LF
- Daz Cameron (R) - CF
- Niko Goodrum (S) - SS
- Willi Castro (S) - 2B
- Jake Rodgers (C) - C
Injury Report
10-Day Injured List
- LF Andrew Benintendi (rib): Benintendi was placed on the 10-day injured list on June 14 with a rib injury. Royals manager Mike Matheny said he felt a tug on a throw in the Royals game against the Oakland Athletics on June 13.
- SS Adalberto Mondesi (hamstring): Mondesi was retroactively placed on the 10-day injured list prior to June 6 game against the Minnesota Twins. The move dates back to June 4. He was active for reinstatement on June 11.
- LHP Danny Duffy (flexor strain): Duffy's move to the injured list was retroactive to May 14. He will rest five days before reassessing his injury, according to Alec Lewis of The Athletic. The 32-year-old has recorded a 1.94 ERA with a 28.2 percent strikeout rate in seven starts and 41 2/3 innings in the final year of his contract.
60-Day Injured List
- RHP Jesse Hahn (shoulder impingement): After Hahn faced one batter then left the game with a trainer in his first rehab start in Triple-A Omaha, Hahn returned to the team to get more tests done and was placed on the 60-day on Saturday. Hahn was eligible to return on June 11.
Follow Along
First Pitch: 7:10 p.m. CST
TV: Bally Sports Kansas City
Radio: 610 Sports Radio