Three Takeaways From the Royals' 6-4 Win Over the Brewers

The Kansas City Royals were able to capture the rare two-game sweep of the Milwaukee Brewers with a 6-4 win on Wednesday.

With the win, Kansas City moves to 20-22 on the season. The loss drops the Brewers to 21-22.

A two-run seventh inning followed by a two-run eighth propelled the Royals to their second straight victory. Center fielder Michael A. Taylor and right fielder Jorge Soler both hit home runs in the game. Hanser Alberto and Nicky Lopez both recorded RBIs as well.

Royals starting pitcher Brad Keller recorded four strikeouts and one walk while allowing eight hits and three earned runs in 5 1/3 innings pitched.

Here are three takeaway's from the Royals' final game of the series interleague game of the month

Small ball continues to come up big

Even though this team has the power to take the ball over the fence, it's the small ball that continues to come up big. As soon as Corbin Burns left the game, the Royals pounced. Excluding Jorge Soler's moonshot to tie the game, Kansas City used small ball to take the lead and bring in the eventual game-winning run. The Royals did a bit of everything in the bottom of the seventh inning. After Soler's game-tying home run, Kelvin Gutierrez singled then Jarrod Dyson came on to run for Gutierrez. Dyson swiped second, Cam Gallager moved him over with a sacrifice bunt and Nicky Lopez eventually got him in on a bunt single.

Michael A. Taylor is getting hot

Not only did Taylor hit a shot into the left-field seats for a two-run home run in the second inning, but he also took away a two-run home run in the sixth. Taylor showed off why the Royals signed him as his offense is starting to match his defensive quality. I'd love to see him find his groove at the plate to help the Royals extend their winning streak and get back to .500.

Royals relievers continue to be solid

Despite allowing an unearned run in the top of the ninth inning, Josh Staumont battled the rain and the Brewers to earn the save. He didn't make it easy on himself, but Staumont recorded his fifth save of the season. Staumont wasn't the only reliever to play a big role. After Keller left the game, Jake Brentz was able to record a full inning of work, notching one strikeout. Scott Barlow followed Brentz out of the pen and continued his solid relief outings with two strikeouts in 2/3 of an inning pitched. If the bullpen continues to have strong showings like Brentz and Barlow have had, the Royals will be back in divisional contention in no time.