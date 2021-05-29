Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsOpinionGame DaySI.com
Search

Three Things to Take Away From the Royals' 8-3 Win Over Minnesota

The Kansas City Royals move to 24-25 on the year with their 8-3 series-opening win over the Minnesota Twins.
Author:
Updated:
Original:

Thanks to an offensive explosion, the Kansas City Royals were able to jump all over the Minnesota Twins for an 8-3 victory in Game 1 against their American League Central rivals.

Kansas City came into the game scoring eight runs in their last four games, as they equal that total tonight. The Royals were able to get runs in bulk in the fifth and seventh innings to help propel Kansas City to the win.

The win puts Kansas City at 24-25 on the year while the loss moves Minnesota to 20-30 and ends their three-game winning streak.

Kansas City will now travel to Minnesota for three games against their American League Central rival. Here are three takeaways from the Royals' first game at Target Field this series.

Someone woke the bats up.

Following a series against the Tampa Bay Rays where the Royals only scored five runs, Kansas City was able to get five across the plate in the seventh inning. It wasn't only about how many runs the Royals drove in, but who drove them in. For the first time in a month, designated hitter Jorge Soler recorded a multi-hit game. Right fielder Hunter Dozier was able to snap an 0-for-32 streak he was on. Shortstop Adalberto Mondesi was also able to get in on the hit party as he went 2-for-5 with an RBI. Kansas City sent 10 to the plate in the top of the seventh. It felt good to see the bats working and the line moving again.

Kris Bubic continues to be brilliant.

Kris Bubic had quite the outing against the Twins as he earned his first win of 2021. The 23-year-old threw six strong innings as he racked up five strikeouts. Bubic allowed one run on four hits and two walks. In his three starts this season, the 6-foot-3 lefty has allowed three runs on 11 hits and has struck out 12 and walked seven in 17 innings pitched. Despite today's performance, Bubic's ERA went up to 1.59. I'm not sure if this pace is sustainable for Bubic, but he's been a breath of fresh air in the starting rotation. 

The one "ugly inning" could've been 

Thanks to a diving play by third baseman Kelvin Gutierrez, the Royals were able to get out of the bottom of the seventh inning with little done to the scoreboard. After Bubic left the game, Tyler Zuber came to the game and struggled with his command, walking the bases loaded after getting the first out of the inning. Kyle Zimmer was called on in relief and after giving up a deep single that drove in one and a wild pitch that drove in another, Zimmer was able to get out of the jam. Game after game, it's looking like Zimmer has found his niche coming out of the bullpen.

Read More: Royals Reinstate Hunter Dozier, Place Josh Staumont on Injured List

May 28, 2021; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Kansas City Royals starting pitcher Kris Bubic (50) throws a pitch against the Minnesota Twins during the first inning at Target Field. Mandatory Credit: Jeffrey Becker-USA TODAY Sports
Game Day

Three Things to Take Away From the Royals' 8-3 Win Over Minnesota

May 2, 2021; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Kansas City Royals third baseman Hunter Dozier (17) celebrates with left fielder Andrew Benintendi (16) and right fielder Jorge Soler (12) after Dozier hit a three-run home run against the Minnesota Twins in the fourth inning at Target Field. Mandatory Credit: David Berding-USA TODAY Sports
Game Day

Hunter Dozier Back In Royals Lineup For Game 1 Against Minnesota

May 2, 2021; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Kansas City Royals third baseman Hunter Dozier (17) hits a three-run home run against the Minnesota Twins in the fourth inning at Target Field. Mandatory Credit: David Berding-USA TODAY Sports
News

Royals Reinstate Hunter Dozier, Place Josh Staumont on Injured List

Apr 30, 2021; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Minnesota Twins center fielder Byron Buxton (25) just beats the throw to steal second base as Kansas City Royals second baseman Whit Merrifield (15) applies the tag in the first inning at Target Field. Mandatory Credit: Bruce Kluckhohn-USA TODAY Sports
Game Day

Royals Travel to Minnesota for Back Half of Six-Game Road Trip

May 11, 2021; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Kansas City Royals first baseman Carlos Santana (41) hits a single during the third inning against the Detroit Tigers at Comerica Park. Mandatory Credit: Tim Fuller-USA TODAY Sports
Opinion

Why Softer Pitchers Have Been Harder For the Royals So Far This Season

May 27, 2021; St. Petersburg, Florida, USA; Tampa Bay Rays designated hitter Austin Meadows (17) scores a run as he slides in safe at home plate ad Kansas City Royals catcher Cam Gallagher (36) attempted to tag him out during the first inning at Tropicana Field. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports
Game Day

Three Takeaways From the Royals' 7-2 Loss to the Rays

May 26, 2021; St. Petersburg, Florida, USA; Tampa Bay Rays left fielder Randy Arozarena (56) is caught stealing in the fifth inning by Kansas City Royals second baseman Nicky Lopez (8) at Tropicana Field. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-USA TODAY Sports
Game Day

Royals Send Brady Singer to the Mound in Deciding Game Against Rays

May 26, 2021; St. Petersburg, Florida, USA; Tampa Bay Rays starting pitcher Tyler Glasnow (20) throws a picot in the first inning agains the Kansas City Royals at Tropicana Field. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-USA TODAY Sports
Game Day

Three Things to Take Away From the Royals' 2-1 Loss to Tampa Bay