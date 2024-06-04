Inside The Royals

Live Updates: Kansas City Royals at Cleveland Guardians (Game One)

The Royals hit the road for game one against the AL Central leading Guardians.

On Tuesday, the Kansas City Royals (36-25) will face a crucial matchup against the AL Central leaders, the Cleveland Guardians (39-20), as they look to close the 4.0 game gap in the standings.

The Royals, coming off a strong stretch, will rely on their ace, Cy Young candidate Seth Lugo, who boasts an impressive 9-1 record with a 1.72 ERA. Lugo's dominance on the mound has been a key factor in the Royals' success this season. Opposing him will be the Guardians' young gun, Triston McKenzie, who holds a 2-3 record with a 3.77 ERA. McKenzie, despite his inconsistent start, has shown flashes of brilliance and will be looking to stifle Kansas City's offense.

Live Updates:

(most recent at the top)

Pregame:

  • Starting lineups:

Royals

Guardians

Maikel Garcia

Steven Kwan

Bobby Witt Jr.

Andres Gimenez

Vinnie Pasquantino

Jose Ramirez

Salvador Perez

Josh Naylor

Nick Lofton

David Fry

Adam Frazier

Kyle Manzardo

Hunter Renfroe

Will Brennan

Garrett Hampson

Tyler Freeman

P: Seth Lugo

P: Triston McKenzie

  • First pitch is slated for 5:40 CT. You can watch the game on fuboTV and MLB.TV.
