Live Updates: Kansas City Royals at Cleveland Guardians (Game One)
On Tuesday, the Kansas City Royals (36-25) will face a crucial matchup against the AL Central leaders, the Cleveland Guardians (39-20), as they look to close the 4.0 game gap in the standings.
The Royals, coming off a strong stretch, will rely on their ace, Cy Young candidate Seth Lugo, who boasts an impressive 9-1 record with a 1.72 ERA. Lugo's dominance on the mound has been a key factor in the Royals' success this season. Opposing him will be the Guardians' young gun, Triston McKenzie, who holds a 2-3 record with a 3.77 ERA. McKenzie, despite his inconsistent start, has shown flashes of brilliance and will be looking to stifle Kansas City's offense.
Live Updates:
(most recent at the top)
Pregame:
- Starting lineups:
Royals
Guardians
Maikel Garcia
Steven Kwan
Bobby Witt Jr.
Andres Gimenez
Vinnie Pasquantino
Jose Ramirez
Salvador Perez
Josh Naylor
Nick Lofton
David Fry
Adam Frazier
Kyle Manzardo
Hunter Renfroe
Will Brennan
Garrett Hampson
Tyler Freeman
P: Seth Lugo
P: Triston McKenzie
- First pitch is slated for 5:40 CT. You can watch the game on fuboTV and MLB.TV.