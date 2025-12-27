Royals' Young Catcher Could Be X-Factor For 2026 Team

The Kansas City Royals have had a productive offseason so far. They need one more bat, but have already added Isaac Collins and Lane Thomas, which gives their offense a much different look as long as Collins can repeat his success and Thomas can bounce back from injuries.

But those aren’t the only X-factors for Kansas City as they look ahead to 2026. They need better production out of their offense, and a few top prospects could play a big role in any potential improvement.

Anne Rogers of MLB.com listed young catcher and top prospect Carter Jensen as the team’s prospect to watch in 2026.

Carter Jensen Could Be Difference-Maker For 2026 Royals

Sep 28, 2025; West Sacramento, California, USA; Kansas City Royals catcher Carter Jensen (22) is congratulated by teammates after scoring a run against the Athletics during the fifth inning at Sutter Health Park.

“After making his debut in September, hitting .300 with a .941 OPS and impressing in all facets of his game, Jensen will compete for an Opening Day roster spot in 2026. And the Royals view the 22-year-old Kansas City native as an integral part of their team for next season and the future, bringing a blend of power and on-base ability to the lineup,” Rogers wrote.

Jensen only played in the Major Leagues in the month of September, but he performed well at the plate and even showed off some of his power. If he can repeat that in spring training, he should have a one-way ticket to the Opening Day roster.

Things are looking up for him, and while the Royals still need more offense, he could potentially provide some of that for the team as they look for ways to improve in 2026. The team went 82-80 last year, but with Jensen in the fold, things could improve.

If he continues to emerge at the plate and the Royals add one more bat, they could have a completely different look next season. This would also allow the Royals to make him the everyday catcher while also keeping Salvador Perez in the lineup as the designated hitter.

It will be interesting to see what the Royals decide to do, but Jensen could be a true difference-maker for a team looking to take the next step this coming season.

The team has potential in their young prospects, and that could ultimately lead them to jump right back into contention in 2026.

