The Royal Express, Friday, April 27: The Royals Explode Late In Big Win
Today's Game: The Royals will start the second game of their road stint against the Detroit Tigers at 5:10 p.m. CT. Brady Singer will get the nod for the Royals as they attempt to pick up their second straight win in Comerica Park. You can watch the game on Bally Sports or MLB.TV (blackouts may apply depending on location).
Yesterday's Result: Kansas City picked up a series opening win on the road against the Tigers in an 8-0 win.
In Case You Missed It
• Adam Frazier robbed a home run and doubled off Javier Baez at first base to end the third inning.
• Seth Lugo improved his record to 4-1 behind seven innings of shutout pitching against the Tigers. He would only allow three total hits, dropping his total ERA on the season to 1.66
• Bobby Witt Jr hit a three run triple in the top of the 9th, helping punctuate a seven run ninth inning for the Royals.
This Day In Royals History
Steve Busby threw the first no-hitter in Royals history 41 years ago today in a 3-0 win against the Detroit Tigers (coincedence?).