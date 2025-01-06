Fourth Outfielder Listed As Royals Biggest Need Ahead Of 2025
The Kansas City Royals got off to a hot start this offseason when they re-signed right-hander Michael Wacha to a three-year, $51 million contract and later traded Brady Singer to the Cincinnati Reds for Jonathan India and Joey Wiemer.
However, after losing the American League Division Series to the New York Yankees, the Royals still have some work to do, and they'll need to make a move or two in order to give themselves a better chance at returning to the postseason this year.
When projecting their Opening Day lineup for 2025, Joel Reuter of Bleacher Report noted that Kansas City could benefit from the potential addition of a fourth outfielder.
"The Royals bolstered the offense by swapping Brady Singer for Jonathan India in a one-for-one trade with the Reds, and while he is capable of playing second base and third base, India could see the bulk of his playing time at designated hitter," Reuter wrote on Monday.
"Hunter Renfroe and MJ Melendez both have 20-homer power, but both are coming off disappointing seasons, and adding a fourth outfielder capable of stepping into a large role should be a priority."
There are still some options that can help the Royals as they search for a fourth outfielder. Perhaps they could reunite with Tommy Pham or Robbie Grossman. They also could potentially take a look at Alex Verdugo, who is coming off a down season with the New York Yankees.
With time still left in the offseason, it will be interesting to see what the Royals try to do.
More MLB: Mets $26 Million Former All-Star Predicted To Join Royals In Free Agency Surprise