Get to Know New Royals Pitcher Domingo Tapia

The Kansas City Royals acquired Seattle Mariners right-handed relief pitcher Domingo Tapia in exchange for cash considerations on Saturday.
Before the Kansas City Royals' game against the Detroit Tigers on Saturday, the team announced a trade for Seattle Mariners right-handed relief pitcher Domingo Tapia, among other moves.

The Royals acquired Tapia in exchange for cash considerations. He will start his time in Omaha with the team's Triple-A affiliate.

Tapia has only pitched 6 1/3 innings in the Majors. In his career, he's collected a 1.42 ERA with five strikeouts while allowing one run on eight hits and five walks. Tapia hasn't allowed a run in two innings pitched this season with the Mariners. 

The 29-year-old still has his rookie status intact as he spent last season with the Boston Red Sox, where he pitched in five games. Tapia has spent some time in the minor league systems of the New York Mets and Cincinnati Reds before making his MLB debut last season with the Red Sox.

That wasn't the only move the Royals announced prior to their afternoon contest. The team gave injury updates on both infielder/outfielder Hunter Dozier and right-handed pitcher Jesse Hahn.

Kansas City announced Dozier was being assigned to Triple-A Omaha to start his rehab assignment after a nasty collision with Chicago White Sox first baseman Jose Abreu.

The news wasn't as good for Hahn as he has been moved to the 60-day injured with right shoulder impingement. 

Hahn left his relief start in Omaha this week with a trainer after facing one batter. The team brought him back to Kansas City for additional tests and later placed him on the injured list. Hahn will be eligible to return on June 11.

May 3, 2021; Seattle, Washington, USA; Seattle Mariners relief pitcher Domingo Tapia (45) throws against the Baltimore Orioles during the third inning at T-Mobile Park. Mandatory Credit: Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports
