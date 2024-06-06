Live Updates: Kansas City Royals at Cleveland Guardians (Game Two)
Yesterday's game between the Kansas City Royals and the Cleveland Guardians was cancelled due to inclement weather in Cleveland. The rainout means both teams will have to adjust their schedules and bullpen usage, adding a layer of complexity to this crucial series.
Today's game, set to take place at Progressive Field once again, will feature Brady Singer on the mound for the Royals and Tanner Bibee pitching for the Guardians. Singer, with a 4-2 record and a 2.63 ERA, has been a consistent force for Kansas City this season. He'll look to keep the Royals in the hunt as they try to narrow the 5.0 game gap between them and the AL Central-leading Guardians.
Tanner Bibee, who has been equally impressive for Cleveland, boasts an 4-1 record and a 3.74 ERA. The Guardians will rely on Bibee's strong performance as they look to maintain their lead in the division.
Live Updates:
(most recent at the top)
Current Score: E2 — Royals 1, Guardians 1.
Second Inning:
- For the Royals, MJ Melendez started things off but flew out to center fielder Daniel Schneemann. Hunter Renfroe then got hit by a pitch, giving the Royals a baserunner. Garrett Hampson grounded out softly to the pitcher Tanner Bibee, but it advanced Renfroe to second. However, Kyle Isbel struck out swinging, ending the Royals' chance to score. On the Guardians' side, Daniel Schneemann hit a single to center field. Bo Naylor followed but flew out to right fielder Hunter Renfroe. Steven Kwan then tried to bunt, but it resulted in a soft ground out to third baseman Maikel Garcia, moving Schneemann to third and Rocchio to second. Andrés Giménez finished the inning by grounding out to second baseman Garrett Hampson, with first baseman Vinnie Pasquantino making the final out.
First Inning:
- For the Royals, Maikel Garcia managed to get on base thanks to a fielding error by the Guardians' second baseman, Andrés Giménez. Things got a bit messy when the first baseman, Josh Naylor, also made an error on a pickoff attempt. Bobby Witt Jr. struck out swinging, but then Vinnie Pasquantino came through with a double to right field, bringing Maikel Garcia home to score. Salvador Perez grounded out to first base, advancing Pasquantino to third. Unfortunately, Freddy Fermin struck out, ending the Royals' turn at bat. The Guardians' part of the inning started with Steven Kwan hitting a single to right field. Andrés Giménez then reached on a fielder's choice, with Kwan moving to second. Kwan made it to third on a fielding error by Maikel Garcia at third base. José Ramírez walked, loading the bases. Josh Naylor grounded out to shortstop Bobby Witt Jr., but Kwan managed to score on the play, moving Giménez to third and Ramírez to second. Kyle Manzardo then hit into a fielder's choice, with Giménez getting tagged out at home by catcher Freddy Fermin. Ramírez advanced to third. Finally, Will Brennan lined out to center fielder Kyle Isbel, bringing the inning to a close. Royals 1, Guardians 1.
Pregame:
- Starting Lineups:
Royals
Guardians
Maikel Garcia
Steven Kwan
Bobby Witt Jr.
Andres Gimenez
Vinnie Pasquantino
Jose Ramirez
Salvador Perez
Josh Naylor
Freddy Fermin
Kyle Manzardo
MJ Melendez
Will Brennan
Hunter Renfroe
Daniel Schneemann
Garrett Hampson
Bo Naylor
Kyle Isbell
Brayan Rocchio
- First pitch is scheduled for 12:10 p.m. CT.